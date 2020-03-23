FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 2 COUNTDOWN – Release date, promo explained, news & more

Star Wars

Lego Star Wars Update: When is The Skywalker Saga coming? Release date, Characters, Switch, PS4, Location, Trophies & more

Lego Star Wars is returning with a bang; all nine films compressed into one amazing package!

by Oscar Dobbins Mar 23, 2020
lego star wars the skywalker saga update

The first Lego Star Wars game released over 15 years ago! This year, we’ll be getting (possibly) the last Lego game based on the main films.

Lego Star Wars was a big part of everyone’s childhood, whether you played on Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo DS.

It seems Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be the best Star Wars and, perhaps, Lego game to date!

Continue below for the latest news on the upcoming Lego game as well as information regarding the release date, gameplay and trailers!

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
2 Release Date
3 Characters
4 Gameplay
5 Trailers
6 New Helmet Sets

Release Date

Fans have been waiting for months to get their hands on the next Star Wars game.

lego star wars the skywalker saga r2d2
A NEW HOPE – Will this next Lego game revitalise the series?

Unfortunately, we still haven’t received any information regarding the release of the next game.

Neither TT Games nor Warner Bros have given any hints as to when The Complete Saga will drop, all we know is the game will release some time in 2020.

We’ll be posted the updates on RealSport when we hear more, so make sure to check back to get the latest news!

Characters

From ‘The Phantom Menace’ to ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ we’ll see almost every character in the main saga.

lego star wars the skywalker saga characters
ANAKIN TO REY – Play with Anakin across all the games with
the free play mode!

Because of this. The game is likely to please everyone with the inclusion of everyone’s favourite hero/villain. Some characters we are excited for are listed below. (SPOILERS AHEAD FOR EPISODE 9)

Ben Solo: As seen in the last film, Kylo Ren finds the good in himself and fights against The Emperor. We hope to get hold of this character and fight alongside Rey with Leia’s lightsaber!

General Grievous: Grievous is probably the most recognisable character from the prequel series. With enhanced cybernetics and 4 arms, he was A LOT of fun to play within the previous games.

READ MORE: LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Release date: Trailer, Story, Gameplay Footage & Pre-order editions

Darth Maul: Another amazing character from the prequel and the first on-screen character to use a double-ended lightsaber. This unique ability makes him extremely fun to play.

There is, of course, a whole roster of characters not listed here. To read more about them, click here.

Gameplay

We got our first look at the game at E3 back in 2019. It was confirmed that there would be expansive open worlds that can be navigated through a ‘Galaxy Map’. Similar to the one in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

lego star wars the skywalker saga rey episode VI
IMMERSIVE LIGHTING – The game may include Ray Tracing lighting.
Making lightsaber’s look more realistic than ever!

The Player will be able to travel to planets such as Mos Eisley, Mos Espa and Tatooine, an infamous location in the Star Wars Universe.

We know the game will include everything from Episodes 1-9 but will most likely not include anything from the Star Wars Stories, such as Han Solo and Rogue One.

READ MORE: LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Character list – BB-8, Rey, Darth Maul, Darth Vader & more!

Although we’ve had previous Lego games based around the movies. Each episode from this game will be completely distinct and remastered, so will be a new experience even for veterans of the series.

Trailers

We’ve seen 2 trailers, the ‘Official Reveal’ trailer, and the ‘Official LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer’, both showing off gameplay of the upcoming title.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga main characters
THE LAST JEDI – The next Lego Star Wars game may be the last main
title Star Wars game!

Other than this we have little to go off. The game looks stunning and boasts all the iconic characters and locations to be present in the game.

READ MORE: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Gameplay: PS4, PC, Open-world, building, combat, mechanics & the map

We’ll have to wait for another trailer from Lego, TT Games or Warner Bros. to get a more in-depth look at gameplay.

New Helmet Sets

Helmets have always been iconic in the Star Wars universe, from Darth Vader to Kylo Ren, their dystopian-futuristic looks make you tremble with fear at the sight of them.

lego star wars helmet sets
THE RISE OF BUILDERS – Preorder these new Lego sets from Lego.com NOW!

Fan’s will be glad to hear Lego have just released a brand-new set of buildable helmets!

This includes Boba Fett and a Stormtrooper but will most likely be added to in the future with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.

READ MORE: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is taking over Tik Tok and Instagram

Will you be purchasing these helmets? Whose helmet would you like to see transformed into a Lego masterpiece?

Written by Oscar Dobbins

