Xbox Games with Gold March 2020: Deals, Discounts, Free Games & more

Xbox Live’s Games with Gold is one of the best features of Xbox Live membership, as it gives you access to a bunch of free games every year.

That said, Xbox Game Pass’ free games for the week have just been announced – and you’re going to enjoy what is in store for the next month.

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is a separate membership to Xbox Games with Gold, with this subscription giving you “unlimited access to over 100 games”.

ATTENTION TO DETAIL: This beautifully rendered game has stood the test of time in comparison to other JRPGs

This is off the back of three glorious Yakuza remakes hitting consoles over the past few months.

Alongside it comes the hospital simulation, Two Point Hospital, as well as Wasteland Remastered.

This week, the following games will be available on console:

Ninja Gaiden II – February 20

– February 20 Kingdom Hearts III – February 25

– February 25 Two Point Hospital – February 25

– February 25 Wasteland Remastered – February 25

– February 25 Yakuza 0 – February 26

– February 26 Jackbox Party Pack 3 – February 27

The following games will be available for PC:

Yakuza 0

Two Point Hospital

Wasteland Remastered

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Indivisible

Xbox Games with Gold February 2020 Games

Xbox Live’s Games with Gold titles for February are here!

Microsoft’s online gaming platform rivals PS Plus, giving gamers four free games every month plus a whole host of discounts on some great titles.

First up, we have popular Motocross title TT Isle of Man which is available for the entire month.

Call of Cthulhu will also become available from February 16 to Match 15.

As for the throwback games, Fable Heroes from Xbox 360 is available from February 1 to 15, and Star Wars Battlefront from the original Xbox returns from February 16 to 29.