Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla an RPG? Gameplay, details and more

The action packed trailer is out, but one question springs to mind – is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla an RPG?

The hype surrounding Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is certainly ramping up and after the epic action packed trailer was revealed, fans are sure to be asking, ‘Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla an RPG?’

You’d be forgiven if the footage made you think otherwise, as a predominate portion contains large battle scenes and brutal finishers.

However, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is indeed an RPG, but it also takes things even further into the genre with the latest edition.

Let’s take a look at how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla looks to have even more RPG elements than its predecessors.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla an RPG?

Briefly – what makes an RPG or role playing game? Well, there are a few features and mechanics that are an absolute must.

Firstly, you’ve got to control a character and their decisions as you navigate through the narrative. Put simply – you’re in charge of how to play the game and the choices you make.

RPG’s also have a great deal of customisation. This can be either choosing a race, gender, build or even backstory.

BRUTAL: Finishers looks to pack a real punch

And let’s not forget the all important combat and playstyle. RPG’s usually allow a lot of freedom in creating your ideal character. Stealth, agility even brute strength can all be accommodated to.

With this in mind, is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla a RPG?

Choices you make effect the story

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla your choices effect the story.

Yes, you’ll be able to take part in raids, but you can also have success with diplomacy.

Make alliances with neighbouring clans or sway politicians, each decision looks set to have a lasting effect on the story.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Map: Comparison, Size, Details and more

A true RPG trait, with other games in the genre being noted for incredibly difficult decisions which split gaming communities around the world! (The Witcher anyone?)

Perhaps the pen is mightier than the axe?

Customisation

The game offers players the decision whether to play the game as female or male Eivor.

This is a great starting point for people to have their say in how they want to experience the game.

Both characters looks awesome from what we’ve seen, and judging by the last entry in the series, the differences could extend only to the cosmetic rather than skills & gameplay.

NICE THREADS: Customisation goes further than just looking incredibly cool

Customisation doesn’t stop there however. As with the last games, you’ll likely have access to different armour which will give your character their unique feel.

Fancy walking the villages in a menacing attire to strike fear into anyone who passes by? Or perhaps you’ll want to come across more approachable and diplomatic?

Again – the choice is your’s.

Combat and play-style

When it comes to really making a character your own, some could argue that the best place to start is your play-style.

Assassin’s Creed in general is a mix of stealth, combat and recently, large scale battles. Players can use a number of weapons with different advantages and disadvantages.

Take the spear for instance. Fantastic at keeping enemies at a distance, but not too great at causing damage one on one.

READ MORE: When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release?

Two swords may be the ultimate in fast attacks, but kiss your defence goodbye now that you’ve chosen a sword over a shield.

Similarly, ranged attacks and stealthy take-downs are all well and good, but what happens when you’re caught in the middle of battle!

The options are literally endless with Assassin’s Creed. If you’re going in knowing how you play – the game has you covered.

If you fancy discovering a new play-style – it’s got your back there too.

Settlement Management

One feature Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has in store for us is the ability to manage our settlements.

The player will take part in raids for essentially resources and supplies. If you look in the first part of the trailer, you’ll catch a glimpse of some of the Viking communities.

This ‘bigger picture’ mechanic is a calling card of a RPG – and a great one at that.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: You’ll have the ability to manage your own settlement

Mechanics like this all play into the theme that your decisions are bigger than yourself. They effect not only the story, but the characters around you.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla certainly looks to be one of the best additions to the series so far.

For all the latest new, updates and more on the upcoming game be sure to keep checking back in with us.

READ MORE: Create your own mercenary in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla