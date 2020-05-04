Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X Gameplay Reveal: Countdown, Predictions, Wish-list, Ray Tracing, Inside Xbox & more

What could we expect to see with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X gameplay reveal?

There will be an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Series X gameplay reveal shown at the upcoming Xbox Series X event on 7 May at 4pm GMT/ 11am ET.

Ubisoft confirmed that we will see an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X gameplay reveal in the event. To say we’re excited would be an understatement!

But what exactly will we get to see? We’ve heard talk of some of the gameplay mechanics and of course, we’ve seen the trailer – but how will Assassin’s Creed look on the Xbox Series X?

Let’s take a look at what we could expect with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X gameplay reveal.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X Gameplay Reveal

The game is set to release on a number of platforms. PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Google Stadia and of course – Xbox Series X.

With the impending reveal, we get a chance to look at both ‘how it plays’ and ‘how it looks being played’.

If we’re going on what we’ve seen so far from the cinematic footage – we’re in for a real treat.

WAIT, LET ME AXE HIM AGAIN: Answers are coming for Xbox fans as to just what the gameplay will look like

Graphics

We all know that Xbox Series X boasts some impressive specs, but how will they be put to use with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

One of these features of the Xbox Series X is ray-tracing. If this is utilised in the game, we could well see some big changes to the way the game looks and feels.

One area in particular will be the lighting. With ray-tracing on, the lighting will act more ‘naturally’ within the scenes – capturing the ambience brilliantly.

In a game that puts emphasis on transporting the player to a completely new era, immersion is paramount. The Xbox Series X’s power could lend more than a helping hand in this way.

8K and 120 FPS?

With the Xbox Series X having the capacity to play games in 8K and up to 120FPS, expectations could be understandably high for how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla looks.

One thing to look out for is how the increased frame-rate will effect the feel of movement in the game.

Will we expect to see some serious fluidity to the combat? Or will the surroundings come alive in a way we haven’t seen before?

We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.

AMAZING LIGHTING: Xbox Series X has ray-tracing capacity, so we could see some fantastic visuals come 7 May

Combat

The epic trailer footage showed off some signature Assassin’s Creed style combat.

Fans of the series are well aware of the fast, slick and brutal combat to be had. It looks like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will turn this up a notch.

It’s been stated that decapitations, dismemberment and more will feature in the game, but we’ve yet to see that shown.

SWING AWAY: The event may reveal more than just gameplay if the details surrounding the brutal finishers are to go by

It could well be fans’ ‘lucky day’ with the gameplay reveal, as they’re sure to see a few brutal finishers.

Weapons

Talk about what weapons will be shown in action in the gameplay reveal is certainly a hot topic.

The game boasts a huge variety of weapons, each with their own moves, advantages and disadvantages.

We could get to see some of these weapons put to good use, with fans perhaps catching a glimpse of the iconic hidden blades!

We’re incredibly excited about getting a first glimpse at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in action. Be sure to keep checking back in for all the latest on the game, plus our coverage of the event itself.

It’s an exciting week ahead to be sure.