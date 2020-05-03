Xbox Series X Event COUNTDOWN: How to watch, Gameplay reveal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Halo Infinite, Game Announcements, Inside Xbox, Predictions, Dates, Next Gen and more

Join us as we enter the Xbox Series X event countdown, and take a look at what we expect to see revealed!

It stared with a tweet and has subsequently sent the gaming industry into a frenzy of excitement. We’ve got everything you need and more, as we enter the Xbox Series X Event countdown.

With both Xbox Series X and PS5 set to arrive in Holiday 2020, there’s still tons of information yet to be revealed about anything and everything next gen.

The tweet from the official Xbox account states that the event will be taking place on 7 May, which is set to showcase a number of next gen games.

Exciting stuff indeed, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming Xbox Series X event.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X Event Countdown

The event is set to start on Thursday 7 May 2020 at 11:00 (ET) and 15:00 (GMT).

How to watch

The event will be shown through Inside Xbox.

This is Microsoft’s new platform to showcase breaking announcements and glimpses of next gen.

Available to stream stream in 4K/UHD on supported services and platforms, you can watch the event on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

READ MORE: PS5 Design: NEW Fan-Made Concepts, Details, Reddit and more

Xbox Series X Game Announcements

So the big question is, what can we expect to see in terms of games from the Xbox Series X event?

Well, there a few that come to mind that we could end up seeing and some which have been confirmed.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

We’ve seen the epic trailer, we’ve heard about the gameplay mechanics, we’ve even hear about the Viking rap battles – but could we see some in-game footage?

Ubisoft confirmed that they will be showing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at the event.

If so, we’re extremely excited to see either male or female Eivor come alive with Next Gen graphics!

NEXT-WHEN? We could see Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay hit our screen on the 7th May

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite, the next in the awesome Halo series, may not be showcased in the event.

This prediction is based on earlier tweets from Aaron Greenberg – General Manager of Microsoft Studios marketing group and Head of Global Product Marketing.

His tweet reads, ‘the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans…’

SUMMER LOVIN’: The tweet appears to suggest that the in house teams will reveal at a later point

This could be interpreted as subtly letting people know that this is more of a third party focus, than a chance to show games like Halo Infinite amongst others.

With no official list of games being shown at the event so far, we’ll have to wait and see!

CyberPunk 2077

Another possibility will be a chance to see some more Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay.

The game looked fantastic in the gameplay we’ve seen so far, however that was only early in development footage and didn’t represent the final product.

With the game’s release not too far off, it’ll be interesting to see if the event shows how it runs on Xbox Series X.

WAITING PATIENTLY: Fans have been waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 for sometime, but it looks well worth it!

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

The first game was incredible in so many ways. The emotional and deeply relevant story combined perfectly with the stylish combat and visuals.

We could get a chance to see this game in action at the event, however there has been very little information on the upcoming game released so far.

It would be a welcome surprise if it made its way into the event. Until then – take a look at the hauntingly intense trailer for yourself.

HELL YEAH: Anticipation is high for the next instalment in the Hellblade series

The event is set to show some Xbox Series X games and we really can’t wait to see the full line up.

Be sure to keep checking back into this page, as we’ll be updating it regularly with all the latest new and more.

READ MORE: PS5 Design, everything we know so far…