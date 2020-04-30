Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Map: Comparison, Size, Location, Details, Rumours & more

We’ve seen the trailer, but what do we know about the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Map?

It’s certainly been an intense day for Assassin’s Creed fans with the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer storming ashore earlier today.

We’ve seen some pretty epic cinematic footage which has given us a load of clues to what we could expect in the upcoming game.

The location was finally revealed after an amazing ‘live’ artwork stream from renowned artist BossLogic, and cemented as what looks like Northern Europe in the trailer.

But let’s take a closer look at what we know about the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map and how it could compare to the other games in the series.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Map

As mentioned, the Assasin’s Creed Valhalla map looks to be based in Northern Europe.

Ubisoft has stated that you will ‘explore a Dark Age open world, from the harsh shores of Norway to the beautiful kingdoms of England’.

This is whole lot of area to cover, most of which is separated by various channels of water, with small pockets of land too.

COASTAL SCENES: The trailer showed off some impressive rendering of Northern Europe

One of Ubisoft’s calling cards with the series is rendering eras and locations with a high level of realism and historical detail. So what can people expect with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map?

Size

There is no official word on the size of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map. That being said, we can take a look at what’s come before it and make a few informed predictions.

A list online breaks down the sizes of the maps which have come before, and there seems to be a trend. Take a look at some of the titles in comparison:

AC1: 0.13km 2

AC3: 1.41km 2

AC Origins: 80km 2

AC Odyssey: 130km 2

AC Black Flag: 235km2

MASSIVE: The last game’s map was huge!

A few observations can be made here. One is that as the series has progressed, so have the map sizes. This is most likely down to improvements in technology and so on.

With the most recent additions, we can see the size jump up massively, with AC Odyssey coming in at a whopping 130km2!

That’s not to mention the even bigger Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, which topped the scales at a staggering 235km2.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Gameplay – New features, combat system, RPG mechanics, map, enemies & more

A clear pattern would emerge if Black Flag were the most recent game in the series, however both Origins and Odyssey came out after with smaller maps.

Going on the last two entries, we could very well see a similarly impressive map size ready to explore later in the year.

What could be expected

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map is still very much a mystery. However the trailer did showcase some of the different environments you could adventure through.

We’ve seen a number of different shots in the earlier, calmer part of the trailer.

These include settlements in icy lands to warm rolling hills covered in green.

COLD AS ICE: The maps will likely reflect the different climates on the regions

The variety on show sets expectations high for a truly engaging map, which will be a lot of fun to explore and do battle on.

Check out the full trailer below for a closer look!