Is there a War Mode in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Conquest Battles, Raids, Fortresses, Gameplay and more

Its predecessor brought the fight to the battlefield – but how will this instalment go above and beyond?

Is there a war mode in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Just one of the many questions which are still burning in the minds of fans around the world.

After the recent Xbox 20/20 gameplay reveal, and interview with creative director Ashraf Ismail, anticipation is building around the upcoming Viking RPG title.

With the promise of Viking raids and the trailer showcasing some epic battles, can players expect a ‘war mode’ in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Is there a War Mode in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

Well, yes – but there’s more to it than you think.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s predecessor had ‘conquest battles’. In this mode, players could enter a large scale battle and take on multiple enemies.

To win, players would have to kill Captains and Heroes during the fight to lower the enemy army’s strength. You could also just wade through countless soldiers, but it takes a little longer!

I JUST WANT TO ‘AXE’ YOUR CAPTAIN SOMETHING: Seek out captains or heroes to weaken the army significantly

But this is set to change in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with all new features and game mechanics…

Raids

In a step forward from conquest battles, Ubisoft has introduced raids into the fray.

This feature looks set to a play a big part in the title, as it was shown both in the trailer and in the gameplay reveal.

The short interview with Ashraf Ismail following the reveal, covered everything from gameplay to the Xbox Series X quick loading times.

READ MORE: Are there ships in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

He said that players should expect to ‘assault giant fortifications in epic battles’ of which we got a small glimpse of too.

This would be a step away from AC Odyssey’s open battlefield setting for large scale fights – and one which could be welcomed by fans of the series.

How will it work

The fine details of the raids have not yet been confirmed, with even the gameplay reveal showing only a little footage of it in action.

What we can assume is that the raid may keep the core mechanics of its predecessor, such as seeking out captains/ heroes to weaken the army, but introduce new features too.

One such feature could be securing certain points within the fortress, or even working up to a final, epic battle with a very powerful foe (as in the trailer).

BULL’S EYE: The new additions will surely hit the mark with players

How will it affect the story

With details still coming in, we’ll have to wait to find out exactly how the raids will impact on the story as a whole.

We’d like to think that the raids will change the narrative, settlement dynamics, resources and more!

And with the promises of ‘tough decisions’ to make as a leader, we wonder if this extends to which person you appoint to take charge of the region too?

READ MORE: Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC?

Could Assassin’s Creed Valhalla be as much a game of politics as it is an action RPG?

Make sure to check back in with us for all the latest news and more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.