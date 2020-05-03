What Side Activities can you do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? ‘Rap Battles’, Drinking games, Hunting and more

From the era-accurate to just plain fun, just what side activities can you do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

Even with the main story still a mystery, fans of the series are already asking, ‘What side activities can you in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

It’s understandable! Especially as the later instalments in the series were rammed to the brim with extra activities for players to sink their hidden blades into.

Ubisoft seemingly go out of there way to capture the eras with incredible accuracy and authenticity.

With side-activities playing a significant part in adding to the overall feel of the world, we can’t wait to find out what they’ve got in store for us.

Let’s take a closer look at what side activities you can do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla!

What Side Activities can you do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The announcement for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla recently raided our shores and anticipation is at an all time high.

We were treated to a ton of cinematic footage (read the breakdown here), with some further details from the official Ubisoft website.

But we were also given some details about what side activities players can get involved in.

Rap Battles or ‘Flyting’

One seemingly bizarre, but historically accurate side activity is ‘flyting’.

Flyting is a Viking ‘rap battle’ for lack of a better phrase. People would exchange insults between each other, but put a poetic twist on them.

It sounds like a hilarious addition to the game, which could spawn countless uploads of players ‘spitting their best Viking game’ with various NPCs.

PASSETH ME THE MIC: The historically accurate battles of wit will surely go down a storm with players

Hunting & Fishing

Accurate to the time, hunting and fishing were very much a daily part of life, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gives players the opportunity to take part.

What kind of animals can we expect to hunt? Historically they ate many animals like cows, pigs, ducks and more.

We image the in game hunt may involve some more dangerous animals however! Much like in the past games, there could be legendary animals you can take on for a special reward.

Drinking Games

Ah yes…the drinking games.

Always fun to see your character stumble around after throwing down their hard earned coin on a few gallons of ale.

It appears that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will offer gamers the same experience. We wonder if we’ll hear some traditional Viking drinking songs too?

FINE, I’LL STAY FOR ANOTHER: We don’t know what to expect with the in-game drinking games, but they may be dangerous!

Dice Playing

If all the rap battles, hunting of deadly prey and drinking games have worn you down – there’s always a friendly game of dice available.

We don’t know what type of dice game it is, but it could well be another historically accurate recreation – which could be very interesting indeed.

Let’s not forget that the last two games were so well researched, they introduced an in-game educational tour option.

There’s truly something for everyone.

Assasssin’s Creed Valhalla is set for release in Holiday 2020, and it’s coming on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC and Google Stadia.

For everything and more on the upcoming game, be sure to check back in with us.