WWE 2K24 Pre-Order: Editions, price, and perks

WWE 2K24 has been officially revealed, with Cody Rhodes confirmed as the main cover star, but that's not all.

As ever, 2K Games has treated us to 4 separate editions of the game, all at different price points and offering unique perks.

Confirmed to still be available across old-gen and current-generation consoles, WWE 2K24 looks to offer something for everyone.

Not only do we have pre-order price and perks confirmation, we now also know the game's full release date.

Check below for a full rundown of all the different pre-order prices and perks that you can benefit from in this year's game.

WWE 2K24 pre-order

Four separate editions of WWE 2K24 have been revealed, all boasting different cover stars and unique perks.

NEW COVER STAR - Cody Rhodes is the main WWE 2K24 Cover Star

The four versions are:

Cross-Gen Digital Edition

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition

Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition

The different versions are all at separate price points and offer different perks, with all pre-order windows currently open.

The main, and most expensive version of WWE 2K24, is confirmed to be celebrating forty years of WrestleMania, with unlockable stars, arenas and other perks limited to this version.

Price

As with all WWE 2K games of the past, there are different price levels to each version of the game.

The cheapest version of WWE 2K24 is the Standard Edition, retailing at $59.99.

The cross-gen version of the game, which offers access to both an old-gen and current-generation version of the game, retails at $69.99.

The second most expensive version of the game features not one, but two of WWE's standout female talents, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

MAMI'S METEORIC RISE - Rhea Ripley is one of the main faces of WWE 2K24

This deluxe version offers a number of perks (listed below) and retails at $99.99.

Finally, the most expensive version of WWE 2K24 celebrates forty years of WrestleMania, with a special WrestleMania-themed artwork adorning the cover.

This elite version of the game retails at $119.99.

All versions of WWE 2K24 can be pre-ordered NOW!

Pre-order perks

All versions of WWE 2K24 come with pre-order perks, which include the following:

Nightmare Family Pack

Dusty Rhodes ('76) + MyFACTION Card

Stardust

Undashing Cody Rhodes

"Superstar" Billy Graham

Mattel Cody Rhodes (Bruised) Playable Character and MyFACTION Card

Pharoah Manager MyFACTION Card

All versions of the game also come with one free month of Peacock (US Customers only).

CALLS FOR CELEBRATION - A WrestleMania celebration will be at the heart of WWE 2K24

Both the Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania versions of the game come with the perks listed above, as well as other bonus content.

Both of these higher-price-point versions come with 3-Day Early Access, starting March 5th, 2024.

The Deluxe Edition also offers the following perks:

Season Pass (5x DLC)

MyRISE Mega-Boost

SuperCharger

Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Evo Card

Bianca Belair MyFACTION Evo Card

Rhea Ripley Alt Attire

Bianca Belair Alt Attire

The Forty Years of WrestleMania version of the game comes with all the perks listed above, as well as more exclusive content:

Showcase Superstars Roster Unlock

WrestleMania 40 Arena

"Macho King" Randy Savage - WrestleMania 6

Rey Mysterio - WrestleMania 22

Triple H - WrestleMania 30

Charlotte Flair - WrestleMania 33

Rhea Ripley - WrestleMania 36

2-3 Gold MyFACTION cards of the above

It's worth noting that the release date for the Forty Year of WrestleMania bonus pack is not yet set, with this to be confirmed by 2K Games after the game's full launch.

WWE 2K24 has been confirmed to release on 8 March, 2024, with Deluxe and Forty Year of WrestleMania players able to take advantage of three days of early access, beginning on 5 March.

Platforms

WWE 2K24 can be played across PC, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

ICONIC MOMENTS - WrestleMania Moments will be celebrated in WWE 2K24

PC players can order any of the editions above, apart from the cross-generation version of the game, which is limited to just Xbox and PlayStation players.

PlayStation or Xbox players that pre-order the cross-generation version of the game will be able to play on both old-generation consoles (Xbox One/PlayStation 4) and current-generation consoles (Xbox X|S/PlayStation 5).

