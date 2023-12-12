WWE 2K24 Roster: Who's in, and who's out?

Who will you be using?

The winter nights are drawing in, but that means that WWE 2K24 is just around the corner. As we approach the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season we are also getting close to the usual WWE 2K title release date.

Fans are already beginning to wonder which wrestlers will make the cut to be part of WWE 2K24 and if any familiar faces will be returning to or departing from the series this year. Well we have the answers here!

WWE 2K24 roster

While WWE 2K24 is yet to be officially announced we know the game will be arriving in early 2024, and with it the updated WWE roster.

WWE has been making roster cuts fairly regularly, but thanks to some amazing stars and a long list of legendary wrestlers there will be plenty of characters to play as.

A huge roster of stars is one of the big selling points for WWE games, especially when it comes to MyGM and Universe Modes where players can effectively book their own WWE and create their own compelling stories.

Returning stars & new faces

Last year's game got some added buzz thanks to the return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was a huge coup for WWE and his appearance in the game gave players a reason to grab WWE 2K23 when it released.

This year the buzz is all about CM Punk, who made his return to WWE at Survivor Series after 10 years away. Punk's presence will be a massive draw to fans who have previously had to rely on community creations to play as the Best In The World.

Also returning this year and likely to be in WWE 2K24 is Carlito. the ultra-cool former US champ should make the game, and the same goes for Kairi Sane who is back with WWE again.

While she's yet to make a full debut, we can also expect Jade Cargill to feature in WWE 2K24 as there are undoubtedly big plans for her in the year ahead.

Absent stars

There will be a few names from last year's game that won't be in this year's title too. One of the most notable is Edge, who is now at rival promotion AEW.

Elias, Madcap Moss, Mustafa Ali, Emma, and Top Dolla were among the most recent names to be released from WWE.

Bray Wyatt may also be absent from WWE 2K24. His untimely passing last year could well leave his name, image, & likeness licence in limbo. It would be a shame for fans, but could be an unfortunate reality.

So who do we know will be in WWE 2K24? Here's the full men's and women's roster that we can expect to be in the game. We have also separated out the legends and managers that should be in the game.

Men's roster

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Andre Chase

Angel Garza

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Ashante Adonis

Austin Theory

Axiom

Baron Corbin

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Brutus Creed

Butch

Cameron Grimes

Carlito

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Channing Lorenzo

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Commander Azeez

Cruz Del Toro

Damian Priest

Damon Kemp

Dexter Lumis

Dijak

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Duke Hudson

Eddy Thorpe

Edris Enofe

Elton Prince

Erik

Finn Balor

Giovanni Vinci

Grayson Waller

Gunther

Humberto Carrillo

Ilja Dragunov

Ivar

JD McDonagh

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Joaquin Wilde

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Julius Creed

Karl Anderson

Karrion Kross

Kevin Owens

Kit Wilson

Kofi Kingston

LA Knight

Lexis King

Logan Paul

Ludwig Kaiser

Luke Gallows

Montez Ford

Mustafa Ali

MVP

Nathan Frazer

Noam Dar

Oba Femi

Odyssey jones

Omos

Otis

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rick Boogs

Ricochet

Ridge Holland

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

Santos Escobar

Seth Rollins

Shanky

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Solo Sikoa

T-Bar

The Miz

Titus O'Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Veer

Von Wagner

Wes Lee

Wolfgang

Xavier Woods

Women's roster

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Amari Miller

Arianna Grace

Asuka

Ava

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Blair Davenport

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Cora Jade

Dakota Kai

Dani Palmer

Elektra Lopez

Eve Torres

Gigi Dolin

Indi Hartwell

Isla Dawn

Ivy Nile

Iyo Sky

Jacy Jayne

Jade Cargill

Jakara Jackson

Kairi Sane

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Lacy Evans

Liv Morgan

Lyra Valkyria

Maryse

Meiko Satomura

Michin

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki Cross

Nikkita Lyons

Piper Niven

Raquel Rodriquez

Rhea Ripley

Roxanne Perez

Shayna Baszler

Shotzi

Sonya Deville

Tamina

Tegan Nox

Tiffany Stratton

Valhalla

Wendy Choo

Xia Li

Zelina Vega

Zoey Stark

Legends Roster

Andre The Giant

Bad Bunny

Batista

Big Boss Man

Boogeyman

Booker T

Bray Wyatt

Bret "The Hitman" Hart

Brie Bella

British Bulldog

Bruno Sammartino

Cactus Jack

Chyna

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Eddie Guerrero

Faarooq

Goldberg

Harley Race

Hulk Hogan

Jake "The Snake" Roberts

JBL

Jerry "The King" Lawler

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Kane

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lita

Molly Holly

MVP

Nikki Bella

Razor Ramon

Rick Steiner

Rikishi

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Syxx

Ted Dibiase

The Hurricane

The Rock

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Wade Barrett

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Zeus

Managers

Adam Pearce

B-Fab

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

Eric Bischoff

Mr. McMahon

Nick Aldis

Paul Heyman

Scarlett

Stephanie McMahon

Triple H

