WWE 2K24 Roster: Who's in, and who's out?

The winter nights are drawing in, but that means that WWE 2K24 is just around the corner. As we approach the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season we are also getting close to the usual WWE 2K title release date.
Fans are already beginning to wonder which wrestlers will make the cut to be part of WWE 2K24 and if any familiar faces will be returning to or departing from the series this year. Well we have the answers here!
WWE 2K24 roster
While WWE 2K24 is yet to be officially announced we know the game will be arriving in early 2024, and with it the updated WWE roster.
WWE has been making roster cuts fairly regularly, but thanks to some amazing stars and a long list of legendary wrestlers there will be plenty of characters to play as.
A huge roster of stars is one of the big selling points for WWE games, especially when it comes to MyGM and Universe Modes where players can effectively book their own WWE and create their own compelling stories.
Returning stars & new faces
Last year's game got some added buzz thanks to the return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was a huge coup for WWE and his appearance in the game gave players a reason to grab WWE 2K23 when it released.
This year the buzz is all about CM Punk, who made his return to WWE at Survivor Series after 10 years away. Punk's presence will be a massive draw to fans who have previously had to rely on community creations to play as the Best In The World.
Also returning this year and likely to be in WWE 2K24 is Carlito. the ultra-cool former US champ should make the game, and the same goes for Kairi Sane who is back with WWE again.
While she's yet to make a full debut, we can also expect Jade Cargill to feature in WWE 2K24 as there are undoubtedly big plans for her in the year ahead.
Absent stars
There will be a few names from last year's game that won't be in this year's title too. One of the most notable is Edge, who is now at rival promotion AEW.
Elias, Madcap Moss, Mustafa Ali, Emma, and Top Dolla were among the most recent names to be released from WWE.
Bray Wyatt may also be absent from WWE 2K24. His untimely passing last year could well leave his name, image, & likeness licence in limbo. It would be a shame for fans, but could be an unfortunate reality.
So who do we know will be in WWE 2K24? Here's the full men's and women's roster that we can expect to be in the game. We have also separated out the legends and managers that should be in the game.
Men's roster
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Andre Chase
- Angel Garza
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Ashante Adonis
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- Baron Corbin
- Big E
- Bobby Lashley
- Braun Strowman
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Brutus Creed
- Butch
- Cameron Grimes
- Carlito
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Channing Lorenzo
- CM Punk
- Cody Rhodes
- Commander Azeez
- Cruz Del Toro
- Damian Priest
- Damon Kemp
- Dexter Lumis
- Dijak
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Duke Hudson
- Eddy Thorpe
- Edris Enofe
- Elton Prince
- Erik
- Finn Balor
- Giovanni Vinci
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Humberto Carrillo
- Ilja Dragunov
- Ivar
- JD McDonagh
- Jey Uso
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- Joaquin Wilde
- John Cena
- Johnny Gargano
- Julius Creed
- Karl Anderson
- Karrion Kross
- Kevin Owens
- Kit Wilson
- Kofi Kingston
- LA Knight
- Lexis King
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Luke Gallows
- Montez Ford
- Mustafa Ali
- MVP
- Nathan Frazer
- Noam Dar
- Oba Femi
- Odyssey jones
- Omos
- Otis
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Reggie
- Rey Mysterio
- Rick Boogs
- Ricochet
- Ridge Holland
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Sami Zayn
- Santos Escobar
- Seth Rollins
- Shanky
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Solo Sikoa
- T-Bar
- The Miz
- Titus O'Neil
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Veer
- Von Wagner
- Wes Lee
- Wolfgang
- Xavier Woods
Women's roster
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Amari Miller
- Arianna Grace
- Asuka
- Ava
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Blair Davenport
- Candice LeRae
- Carmella
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Cora Jade
- Dakota Kai
- Dani Palmer
- Elektra Lopez
- Eve Torres
- Gigi Dolin
- Indi Hartwell
- Isla Dawn
- Ivy Nile
- Iyo Sky
- Jacy Jayne
- Jade Cargill
- Jakara Jackson
- Kairi Sane
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Lacy Evans
- Liv Morgan
- Lyra Valkyria
- Maryse
- Meiko Satomura
- Michin
- Natalya
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Cross
- Nikkita Lyons
- Piper Niven
- Raquel Rodriquez
- Rhea Ripley
- Roxanne Perez
- Shayna Baszler
- Shotzi
- Sonya Deville
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- Tiffany Stratton
- Valhalla
- Wendy Choo
- Xia Li
- Zelina Vega
- Zoey Stark
Legends Roster
- Andre The Giant
- Bad Bunny
- Batista
- Big Boss Man
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret "The Hitman" Hart
- Brie Bella
- British Bulldog
- Bruno Sammartino
- Cactus Jack
- Chyna
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Eddie Guerrero
- Faarooq
- Goldberg
- Harley Race
- Hulk Hogan
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts
- JBL
- Jerry "The King" Lawler
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- Kane
- Kevin Nash
- Kurt Angle
- Lita
- Molly Holly
- MVP
- Nikki Bella
- Razor Ramon
- Rick Steiner
- Rikishi
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Syxx
- Ted Dibiase
- The Hurricane
- The Rock
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Wade Barrett
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
- Zeus
Managers
- Adam Pearce
- B-Fab
- Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
- Eric Bischoff
- Mr. McMahon
- Nick Aldis
- Paul Heyman
- Scarlett
- Stephanie McMahon
- Triple H
