Larn how to do every combo in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 is finally here, and it delivers an enjoyable and very immersive gaming experience.

However, to truly enjoy WWE 2K24 there is a feature you need to master. We are of course talking about the Combos feature, which allows you to perform a plethora of different moves.

So let's find out everything you need to know about Combos in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 Combos Guide

Combos were introduced in last year's title and quickly became an important part of gameplay. So it's no surprise to see them return in WWE 2K24.

They received a very positive reaction from the community, mainly because they made the game more enjoyable to play. That's why it's so important you can master this feature.

The first thing you need to know is that there are three types of combos, Light, Heavy, and Grapple combos. However, all of them start with a Light attack, which you can perform by pressing X or Square.

What differentiates the combo you perform is the buttons you press after the Light attack, which initiates the combo sequence. Light combos end with a Light attack (X or Square), Heavy combos with a Heavy attack (Heavy Attack) and Grapple Combos end with a grab (B or Circle).

Combo sequences have at minimum two buttons and four at maximum, with each Superstar having unique combos.

You can check Superstar's combos by entering the pause menu and clicking on the combos tab. There you will have listed all the combos the Superstar you are controlling and the opponent Superstar can perform.

How to block combos in WWE 2K24

The way to block combos in WWE 2K24 is the same as it was in last year's title. You will need to predict your opponent's next attack to block it, pressing the same button your opponent did.

If you are successful in doing so, your Superstar will be able to perform a reversal and gain the upper hand in the match. This is easier said than done, but with some practice, you will become a master at blocking combos.

For more articles like this, take a look at our WWE 2K page.