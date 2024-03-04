Learn how to earn VC in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24, one of the most anticipated sports games of the year, is finally here, and it delivers a great gaming experience.

However, if you didn't buy the game Season Pass there are plenty of items you won't have access to, at least not straight away. Some of these items can be acquired with VC, and that's why many fans want to know how they can earn VC in WWE 2K24.

So, without further ado, let's find out how to earn VC in WWE 2K24.

How to earn VC in WWE 2K24

VC is the game currency of WWE 2K24, and players can use it to unblock items such as Superstars, title belts, and arenas, among many others.

However, it's worth noting that, not all items can be unlocked using VC, as there are items which are specific to some modes or missions. To unlock those items, players will need to complete those missions.

The best way to earn VC is by simply playing the game. Be it MyFACTION, MyRISE, or the brand-new Showcase Of The Immortals game mode, you will earn VC by playing matches.

Completing some Showcase Of The Immortals or MyRISE milestones might also give you VC. So the best way to earn VC in WWE 2K24 is to enter the ring and put or a performance for the ages.

