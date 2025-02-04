Take a look at the best sliders in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24, one of the most anticipated sports games of 2024 is finally here, and it delivers a spectacular and immersive gaming experience.

However, this experience can be taken to a whole new level by slightly changing the game sliders. This will make the WWE 2K24 gameplay much more realistic.

So let's find out which are the best WWE 2K24 Sliders.

WWE 2K24 Sliders for a realistic experience

As mentioned above, many players are looking for the best WWE 2K24 Sliders, to make the gameplay feel even more realistic.

WWE 2K24 gameplay is already great, and if you use the default Sliders you will still be able to have an enjoyable experience.

However, if you are looking for the most realistic experience possible, to actually feel you are inside a WWE ring, then there are some Sliders you need to change.

The balancing sliders are the most important ones, as they impact the in-ring action the most. Gameplay or presentation sliders come down to personal preference, so they will vary from player to player.

So let's take a look at the best Sliders in WWE 2K24.

Balancing Sliders

If you want to have a realistic gaming experience then you need to have these Sliders.

A.I. Standing Strike Reversal Rate: 60

A.I. Standing Grapple Reversal Rate: 50

A.I. Ground Strike Reversal Rate: 40

A.I. Ground Grapple Reversal Rate: 55

A.I. Finisher Reversal Rate: 35

A.I. Foreign Object Attack Reversal Rate: 15

A.I. Grab Breaker Rate: 40

A.I. Combo Breaker Rate: 40

A.I. Combo Rate: 40

A.I. Submission Rate: 40

A.I. Dive Rate: 35

A.I. Springboard Rate: 35

A.I. Grapple Rate: 60

A.I. Strike Rate: 40

A.I. Limb Targeting Rate: 45

A.I. Running Attack Rate: 45

A.I. Block Rate: 45

A.I. Dodge Rate: 35

Gameplay

As mentioned above, Gameplay Sliders come down to personal preference so they might vary a lot. For example, the gameplay difficulty is entirely up to you, there is no best or worst option in that category.

However, if you want a more realistic experience, here are the best Sliders for it.

Weight Detection: Simulation

Stamina Mode: Normal

Pin Mini-Game: Timed

Pin Mini-Game First Count Lock After Finisher: Off

Trading Blows: Auto Only

Allow Held Input For Mini-Games: Off

Rope Break (Automatic): On

Auto-Reversal For Ground Attacks: On

Entrance Run-In (Play Mode): Player

Mid Match Run-In (Play Mode): On

Post Match Run-In (Play Mode): On

Blood: On

Subtitles: On

Tutorial Tips: On

Edited7Created Superstars: Allowed

Make sure to try these changes for a couple of matches and see if you like them. If you don't, then change them until you find the perfect Sliders for you.

