It's time to Cash in!

04 Mar 2024 3:21 PM +00:00

WWE 2K24 is finally here, and players can finally try out one of the most anticipated sports games of the year.

One thing many WWE 2K24 players are wondering how to do is Cash in Money in the Bank. This iconic briefcase can help you propel Superstars to the top of the mountain in WWE 2K24, by catching the champion off guard or just challenging him for a match.

So let's find out how you can Cash in Money in the Bank in WWE 2K24.

How to Cash in Money in the Bank

In WWE 2K24, there are three ways you can Cash in Money in the Bank. They are the following:

Announced cash-in

Surprise cash-in

Post-match cash-in

These three types of cash-in can be used in Universe Mode, MyGM and Play Now, making it much easier for you to crown a new champion.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: WWE 2K

The first thing you need to do is select your Money in the Bank briefcase holder. You can do this in the Universe Mode options, where you can assign a Money in the Bank holder or change the current one.

Then you just need to plan the best way to cash it in.

Announced cash-in

Announced cash-in is the most standard way to cash in the Money in the Bank.

To do this, you just need to have a match between the current champion and any other Superstar. It doesn't need to be a championship match.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: WWE 2K

Then, select that match in the Universe Mode show section. Once you do, you should see an option saying "Announce Cash-in'.

If you click on it, that match automatically becomes a title fight between the champion and the Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

Mid-Match cash-in

As the name indicates, this option allows you to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase in the middle of a match.

You simply need to select a match your targeted champion is a part of, then hit the start button of your controller, and select the 'Cash-in" option in the pause menu.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: WWE 2K

Once you do that, the Money in the Bank holder will eventually enter the match and cash it in. Then the match will automatically become a Triple Threat match.

Post-Match cash-in

Last but not least, we have the Post-Match cash-in. In this scenario, once a hard match including the champion is over, you will get an indicator that allows you to trigger the Money in the Bank cash in.

This option will not always show up, so it's the most unreliable one of the three. If you want to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase and crown a new champion, we suggest you use one of the other two.

WWE 2K24: MyRISE trailer revealed|WWE 2K24 Season Pass: DLC wrestlers confirmed for upcoming game|WWE 2K24: Four big Superstars ratings announced|Pre-Order WWE 2K24 For Xbox And Save 32%!|Post Malone's carefully curated WWE 2K24 Soundtrack has been announced.

For more articles like this, take a look at our WWE 2K page.