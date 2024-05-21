Wuthering Waves Pecok Flower Locations & Best Farming Route

The Pecok Flower will be introduced to Wuthering Waves as a valuable Ascension material with the release of Version 1.0, crucial for ascending the game's main character Rover, the ever-popular Aero heartthrob Jiyan, and the adorable Encore! Drawing from the second closed beta, Pecock Flowers are scattered primarily across the Central Plains.

It’s no surprise that Jiyan, Wuthering Waves' first limited-time character, is a top pick for many players' first 5-star Resonator. His beginner-friendly hack-and-slash gameplay combined with impressive damage output allows him to dominate early levels and remain a valuable asset later in the game. Dubbed one of the strongest Main DPS units, farming Pecock Flowers to ascend Jiyan to his full potential is a must!

Pecok Flower Farming Guide

The closed beta revealed 23 Pecok Flowers scattered across the wild, likely respawning every 48 hours. Each Resonator requires 60 Pecok Flowers for full Ascension.

To accelerate ascending Jiyan, Encore, or Rover power, players can consider visiting a friend's or stranger's world to harvest their flowers!

Pecok Flower Locations and Farming Route

Pecok Flowers bloom primarily between the Gorges of Spirits and the Central Plains, particularly around Taoyuan Ville. A few of them dot the western reaches of the Central Plains too.

Taoyuan Ville

Players are recommended to teleport to the north of Taoyuan Ville to start. Directly west by the main road, players will find a cluster of 4 Pecok Flowers. Then head into the village where flowers bloom near the stone roads and by cliffs. In the center of the village, a larger cluster of 5 flowers is nestled among bushes.

Pecok Flowers can also be found along the western coast of the Central Plains. As these are spread out, consider using Teleporters for efficiency. Or sprint along the coast for a scenic route!

There's the option to purchase 15 Pecock Flowers from the Jinzhou Main City's vendor, but it's unclear if this is a one-time purchase or will be restocked.

Please note that this farming guide is based on the second closed beta and details be subject to adjustments upon the game's official release on May 22, 2024. Rest assured, we'll keep this guide updated with everything you need to know about Pecok Flowers when Wuthering Waves drops!

Farming for Overworld materials in Wuthering Waves is expected to be quite an enjoyable experience with the game's robust traversal system, complete with double-jumping, grapple hooks, and the ability to run up a mountain and even sprint across walls. Fast Travel waypoints, along with the robust traversal system, make exploring for materials a breeze.

