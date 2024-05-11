Wuthering Waves Jiyan Materials: Ascension & Talent Farming Guide

The arrival of Wuthering Waves’ poster boy, Jiyan, is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for his debut banner than by gathering his Ascension and Talent materials? Jiyan is a 5-Star Aero Resonator who wields a Broadblade, and while his hack-and-slash playstyle makes him easy to pick up, his damage potential is nothing to scoff at.

While you can level Jiyan to 90, specific materials are needed for Ascension at certain stages. With that in mind, we have prepared a pre-farming guide with the materials we know so far so you can start stockpiling them when Jiyan arrives.

Though unconfirmed, the unwavering General of the Midnight Rangers, Jiyan, is rumored to be the first limited-time character to grace Wuthering Waves’ banners upon release on May 22, 2024, mirroring the second closed beta.

Alongside Jiyan, players can expect the following 4-star units:

5-star: Jiyan : Aero / Broadblade

4-stars: Danjin : Havoc / Sword Chixia : Fusion / Pistols Mortefi : Fusion / Pistols



The 4-star unit Mortefei, in particular, is the perfect Sub-DPS unit to pair with Jiyan. He provides off-field support with powerful Fusion Attacks and a crucial 38% Heavy ATK DMG bonus through his Outro Skill. Jiyan's bread and butter lie in his heavy attacks, so this duo takes Jiyan’s damage to the next level.

Credit: Kuro Games

Jiyan Ascension and Talent Materials List

We are still a bit too early to have a complete list of the Ascension and Talent materials needed for Jiyan, but gleaning from the second closed beta gameplay, here is a list of all the Ascension and Talent materials that we know so far:

Ascension materials: Peacock Flowers Roaring Rock Fist

Talent materials: Howler Core (4 types)



Each Resonator has three Ascension materials and two Talent materials. We will update this guide with more information regarding the remaining materials, the number of materials needed, and more information once the game launches!

Jiyan Ascension and Talent Materials Farming Guide

Currently, details about the locations of most materials are scarce. However, we know Peacock Flowers can be found mostly in the west of the Central Plains. You have the option to purchase 15 Peacock Flowers from a vendor in Jinzhou Main City, but we're uncertain whether this is a one-time purchase or will be periodically restocked.

Farming for Overworld materials in Wuthering Waves is expected to be quite an enjoyable experience with the game’s robust traversal system, complete with double-jumping, grapple hooks, and the ability to run up a mountain and even sprint across walls. Fast Travel waypoints also make going from one place to another a breeze.

We’ll update this guide with details on the best farming routes, material respawn timers, and more, so stay tuned for updates!

Credit: Kuro Games

For more Jiyan-flavoured content, check out our Jiyan Build Guide, where we dive into his best weapons, echo sets, team compositions, and Talent prioritization!

Interested in learning more about Wuthering Waves? We’ve got you covered! Check out our Wuthering Waves hub here, which details its release date, supported platforms, gameplay mechanics, lore, and more. Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Astrite savings for your future party members with our Wuthering Waves banner schedule here.