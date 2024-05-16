Wuthering Waves 1.0 Release Date, Banners, Events, and More

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The launch of Wuthering Waves 1.0 is just around the corner! While official details will be revealed during this weekend's livestream, leaks suggest there will be two Banner phases in the 1.0 patch. Players can also look forward to exploring the expansive starting area of Huanglong, tackling side activities, and embarking on the thrilling main quest.

Set to join the ranks of popular gacha games with its stunning cast of anime-style characters and a vast open world teeming with puzzles and treasures, Wuthering Waves also boasts a robust combat system and unique traversal mechanics that set it apart from the crowd. Gacha fans are eagerly anticipating its release!

Wuthering Waves launches globally on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Stay tuned for the exact launch times as we'll update this guide as soon as they're confirmed.

Similar to other recent gacha games, Wuthering Waves will be playable across a variety of platforms, including PC (via Epic Games), Android, and iOS. A PlayStation version has been confirmed but will arrive at a later date.

Head over to the official website to pre-register and claim a treasure trove of rewards! The game has reached all its pre-registration milestones, so you'll score valuable in-game goodies like Shell Credit and Lustruous Tides.

Credit: Kuro Games

Reveal Livestream

Wuthering Waves is also hosting a reveal livestream ahead of its official launch. The stream will air on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 6:30 pm PT | 2:30 pm BST | 9:30 am EDT on the official Twitch and YouTube channels. We can expect an overview for the 1.0 launch, introducing new bosses, locations, story quests, character trailers, gameplay footage, and the long-awaited "Pioneer Podcast" Battle Pass!

Wuthering Waves 1.0 Potential Banners

Kuro Games hasn't officially confirmed Wuthering Waves’ first limited character banners, but it will likely mirror the second closed beta.

Here are the characters that you can expect to be featured in 1.0's Phase 1 and Phase 2 banners:

Phase 1: 5-star Jiyan : Aero / Broadblade 4-star Danjin : Havoc / Sword Chixia : Fusion / Pistols Mortefi : Fusion / Pistols

Phase 2: 5-star Yinlin : Electro / Rectifier



The Version 1.0 Weapon Event Convene (Limited-time weapon banner) should feature Jiyan’s signature Broadblade, Verdant Summit, and Yinlin’s signature Rectifier, Stringmaster, in Phase 2

Credit: Kuro Games

Jiyan is a beginner-friendly 5-star Anemo powerhouse. His straightforward hack-and-slash style combined with impressive damage output lets him dominate early levels and remain a valuable asset later on. He’s widely dubbed as one of the strongest Main DPS units in the game as of now.

Yinlin is a powerful Electro Resonator who can deal consistent AoE damage with her puppet, Zapstring. Her unique ability to tether enemies allows her to chain attacks and trigger AoE effects for your entire party, making Yinlin a phenomenal DPS who can shred through hordes of enemies with ease.

Wuthering Waves 1.0 Events

There will likely be time-limited events during the Wuthering Waves 1.0 update, giving players a chance to familiarise themselves with the world and characters, while earning helpful in-game resources, like weapons, Echoes, Tides, character EXP, and more. Unlike story content and side quests, these events have deadlines, so make sure to participate and claim your rewards before they disappear!

The exact details and duration of these events remain under wraps, but the upcoming livestream might shed some light! Login events, where players are gifted in-game goodies for logging in during the event period, are a strong possibility. We'll update this section with more information once the livestream reveals all the details.

Credit: Kuro Games

Everything Else We Know About Wuthering Waves 1.0

Get ready to dive into the first Wuthering Waves global update! Here's a breakdown of everything we know about the major content arriving at launch:

Standard Banners

Beginner’s Choice Convene (Starting banner): This one-time banner lets you choose a guaranteed standard 5-star character to jumpstart your journey. You will get your chosen 5-star character within 80 pulls. Choose wisely, as the banner closes after you obtain your chosen character!

This one-time banner lets you choose a guaranteed standard 5-star character to jumpstart your journey. You will get your chosen 5-star character within 80 pulls. Choose wisely, as the banner closes after you obtain your chosen character! Character Permanent Convene (Standard character banner): This banner features a pool of 5-star characters that will remain obtainable even after patch updates. These are the characters you will get if you don't win the 50/50 chance on limited banners. Every 10 pulls guarantee a 4-star character or weapon, and every 80 pulls guarantee a 5-star character. Here are the current standard 5-star characters: Jianxin : Aero / Gauntlets Lingyang : Glacio / Gauntlets Encore : Fusion / Rectifiers Calcharo : Electro / Broadblade Verina : Spectro / Rectifier

This banner features a pool of 5-star characters that will remain obtainable even after patch updates. These are the characters you will get if you don't win the 50/50 chance on limited banners. Every 10 pulls guarantee a 4-star character or weapon, and every 80 pulls guarantee a 5-star character. Here are the current standard 5-star characters: Weapon Permanent Convene (Standard weapon banner): Forget the 50/50 gamble! This banner offers a guaranteed path to a desired 5-star weapon within 80 pulls. You'll also get 4-star weapons (and rarely, characters) with every 10 pulls. Standard 5-star weapons include: Emerald of Genesis (Sword) Lustrous Razor (Broadblade) Abyss Surges (Gauntlets) Static Mist (Pistols) Cosmic Ripples (Rectifier)

Forget the 50/50 gamble! This banner offers a guaranteed path to a desired 5-star weapon within 80 pulls. You'll also get 4-star weapons (and rarely, characters) with every 10 pulls. Standard 5-star weapons include:

New Weekly Bosses

Two Weekly Bosses are expected to make their debut in the 1.0 release. One is brand new, while the other is making a triumphant return from the first closed beta.

As hinted in the "Waking of the World" global launch trailer, players got a sneak peek at a new Weekly Boss: an eldritch horror-esque figure with massive black wings comprised of wrangled arms. This new boss was also featured in the official livestream announcement banner.

During the first closed beta, there was a narwhal-like Weekly Boss that didn’t appear in the second closed beta. Now, there’s a high chance of it appearing in the global release, as its origins are likely tied to one of the explorable areas launching with 1.0, called Black Shores.

Map details

Wuthering Waves takes place on Solaris-3, also known as Sol-III, the third planet from the sun. This vast world has six nations, with your journey beginning in Huanglong.

Jinzhou City : A bustling city that serves as your starting point

: A bustling city that serves as your starting point Central Plains

Desorock Highland

Gorges of Spirits

Tiger’s Maw

Wuming Bay

Port City of Guixu

Dim Forest

Whining Aix’s Mire

Suspended Ruins

Black Shores

Suspended Ruins is a brand-new area, inaccessible in the closed beta tests, located at the edge of the map. Theories suggest it might be a set of floating islands, requiring grapple hooks and wings for navigation.

Another new area is the Black Shores region, home to Encore and Aalto. This water-surrounded region was hinted at in the CBT1 concept trailer, marked by a large glass dome.

Domains, Tower of Adversity, and Elusive Realm

As you progress, you'll unlock domains specifically designed for gathering materials. Resource Domains provide the materials needed to level up characters, weapons, and their enhancements. Expect to face waves of weaker enemies as you gather these resources. On the other hand, World Bosses and Weekly Bosses give players the chance to test their mettle against single-boss battles that take patience and strategic team compositions to conquer.

Wuthering Waves also features its equivalent of Abyss and Simulated Universe in the form of Tower of Adversity and Elusive Realm. Tower of Adversity has time-limited challenges and Elusive Realm is a rogue-like dungeon.

Credit: Kuro Games

That was everything we know so far about Wuthering Waves 1.0! Please note these details are based on the second closed beta and may be subject to adjustments upon the reveal livestream and the game's official release on May 22, 2024. Rest assured, we'll keep this guide updated with any new information!

Interested in learning more about Wuthering Waves? Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Astrite savings for your future party members with our Wuthering Waves banner schedule here.

Looking to add the first two limited-time characters to your roster? Here are our Jiyan and Yinlin build guides, detailing the best weapons, echoes, and teams! Prepare for their arrival with our Jiyan’s Ascension and Talent materials and Yinlin's Ascension and Talent materials farming guides!