Wuthering Waves Jiyan Build: Best Weapons, Echoes, & Teams

The unwavering General of the Midnight Rangers, Jiyan, is rumored to be the first limited-time character to grace Wuthering Waves’ banners. Jiyan is a 5-Star Aero Resonator who wields a Broadblade. While his hack-and-slash playstyle makes him easy to pick up, his damage potential can soar to incredible heights with the right build — and we're here to help!

Having appeared in several pre-launch trailers, Jiyan has captured the rapt attention of prospective players with his badass dragon-themed design, coolheaded demeanor, and flashy abilities.

Jiyan is expected to debut alongside Wuthering Waves on May 22, 2024, as the game's first limited-time banner.

Here's a quick Jiyan kit breakdown for your reference:

Lone Lance Basic attacks that deal Aero DMG

Windqueller (Resonance Skill) Dash forward a certain distance and deal Aero DMG (Can be cast in mid-air)

Emerald Storm: Prelude (Resonance Liberation) After releasing Emerald Storm: Prelude, Jiyan enters Qingloong Mode, which enhances his anti-interruption and replaces his Basic Attack, Heavy Attack, and Dodge Counter with: Lance of Qingloong: Execute up to 3 consecutive powerful attacks, dealing Heavy Attack Aero DMG

Qingloong at War (Forte Circuit) Jiyan’s Forte Circuit significantly increases Windqueller’s damage, and transforms Emerald Storm: Prelude into a more powerful version - Emerald Storm: Finale , dealing even more Aero DMG, can be cast mid-air at a lower altitude, and functions as a Heavy Attack

Tactical Strike (Intro Skill) Jiyan pierces the target in mid-air, dealing Aero DMG

Discipline (Outro Skill) When the next character's Heavy Attack hits a target, Jiyan will summon Qingloong to launch a Coordinated Attack, dealing Aero DMG equal to 313.40% of Jiyan's ATK



Jiyan Best Weapons

Rarity Name Stat Skill 5-Star Verdant Summit Crit DMG Increases the DMG Bonus of all Resonance Attributes by 12%. Every time Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation is cast, increases Heavy Attack DMG Bonus by 24%, stacking up to 2 time(s). This effect lasts for 14s. 4-Star Autumntrace Crit Rate Increases ATK by 4% upon dealing Basic Attack DMG or Heavy Attack DMG, stacking up to 5 time(s). This effect lasts for 7s and can be triggered 1 time(s) every 1s. 4-Star Helios Cleaver ATK Within 12s after Resonance Skill is released, increases ATK by 3% every 2s, stacking up to 4 time(s). When the number of stacks reaches 12, all stacks will be reset within 1s. 3-Star Guardian Broadblade ATK Increases Basic Attack DMG and Heavy Attack DMG by 12%.

Jiyan’s best in-slot is his signature weapon, Verdant Summit, boasting a high Crit DMG substat. Its skill synergizes perfectly with Jiyan's abilities, easily triggered by his Intro and Liberation skills to unleash a massive 48% Heavy Attack bonus. Jiyan's bread and butter lies in his heavy attacks, so this bonus takes his damage to the next level.

The 4-star Battle Pass weapon, Autumntrace, shines with its high Critical Rate substat and a passive skill that directly increases Heavy Attack DMG. At higher refinement levels, Autumntrace can even surpass some 5-star options for Jiyan, making it a great budget-friendly choice.

In terms of F2P options, Helios Cleaver (4-star) and Guardian Broadblade (3-star) are your best options. While their buffs only last for a short duration (6 seconds), keep in mind that Helios Cleaver outperforms the 3-star weapon without any stacks.

Credit: Kuro Games

Jiyan Best Echo Set

Like most Resonators, Jiyan’s best Echo formation is 4-3-3-1-1, to fill in the loadout cost of 12 most effectively. Let's explore the ideal Sonata Effect, Echo sets, and their best stats to maximize Jiyan's damage potential.

Cost Echo Sonata Effect Main Stat Cost 4 Feilian Beringal Sierra Gale | 5-piece set: Aero DMG is increased by 30% for 15 seconds when Intro Skill is used Crit Rate / Crit DMG Cost 4 Mech Abomination Lingering Tunes/Endless Resonance | 5-piece set: When in effect, your ATK increases by 5% every 1.5 seconds, stacking up to four times. Outro Skill DMG is increased by 60%. Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Jiyan's power lies in unleashing devastating Aero-based DMG attacks. Sierra Gale takes his damage output to the next level with substantial Aero DMG buffs. This Sonata Effect also synergizes perfectly with Jiyan's Inherent Skill, which further boosts his Basic and Heavy Attack DMG after casting his Intro Skill.

Cost Echo Main Stat Cost 3 Chaserazor Aero Bonus DMG Cost 3 Cyan-Feathered Heron Aero Bonus DMG Cost 1 Whiff Whaff ATK% Cost 1 Chirpuff ATK%

Echo Substats

For substats, we recommend prioritizing Crit Rate and Crit DMG, followed by Heavy ATK DMG Bonus or ATK%

Jiyan Best Teams

Jiyan thrives in a team composition that empowers his devastating Heavy Attacks and Aero DMG potential. Here are some ideal teammates to consider:

Main DPS Jiyan

Sub-DPS Mortefei : Provides off-field support with powerful Fusion Attacks and a crucial 38% Heavy ATK DMG bonus through his Outro Skill, playing to to Jiyan’s strengths Alto : Another fantastic Sub-DPS choice that offers Aero DMG bonus

Support Verina : Boosts the entire team's damage with her Outro Skill while keeping Jiyan healthy with her healing abilities; ensuring his survivability on top of his anti-interruption buff



Jiyan Talent Priorities

Before diving into Jiyan’s upgradeable talents, we recommend unlocking his Passive Talents (Inherent Skills) — Wind Gathering and Heavenly Balance — as soon as possible. They can be found above his Forte Circuit tree, and when unlocked, grants hefty Crit Rate, ATK%, and Heavy ATK bonuses.

Once you've unlocked his passives, focus on these upgradeable talents in order of importance:

Resonance Liberation Forte Circuit Resonance Skill Basic Attack Intro Skill

Credit: Kuro Games

That concludes our build guide for Wuthering Waves’ hotly anticipated character, Jiyan! Please note these recommendations are based on the second closed beta and may be subject to adjustments upon the game's official release on May 22, 2024. Rest assured, we'll keep this guide updated with any balance changes or new discoveries!

Interested in learning more about Wuthering Waves? We’ve got you covered! Check out our Wuthering Waves hub here, which details its release date, supported platforms, gameplay mechanics, lore, and more. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Astrite savings for your future party members with our Wuthering Waves banner schedule here.