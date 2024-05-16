Wuthering Waves Encore Build: Best Weapons, Echoes, & Teams

Encore is a 5-star Fusion Congenital Resonator in the upcoming gacha RPG Wuthering Waves. A quirky consultant of the Black Shores, Encore uses the Rectifier as her weapon of choice.

Using Woolies, Encore can unleash devastating damage on the battlefield while in her Enhanced Resonance Liberation State, which is called Cosmos Rave. In this Encore build guide, we'll take you through her best weapons, echoes, and teams!

Encore will be available in the standard banner starting May 22, 2024, which is at the same time as the game's launch.

Here's a quick rundown of Encore's kit:

Wooly Attack (Basic Attack) Conjure Wooly for up to four consecutive strikes, dealing Fusion damage. Woolies Attack Following the fourth Basic Attack, Angry points materialise around Encore. If the Basic Attack is activated again during this period, a giant Wooly is summoned to deliver an additional strike.

Resonance Skill Thermal Wooly Summon Cloudy and Cosmos to assail the target with high-temperature beams. Energetic Welcome After executing Thermal Wooly, Angry points form around Encore. If Thermal Wooly is initiated again during this phase, Cloudy and Cosmos collaborate to deliver an extra strike.

Cosmos Rampage (Resonance Liberation) After executing Thermal Wooly, Angry points form around Encore. If Thermal Wooly is initiated again during this phase, Cloudy and Cosmos collaborate to deliver an extra strike.

Black and White Wooly (Forte Circuit) Cloudy: Frenzy Dissonance state is activated when Encore's Dissonance gauge is full, following a Heavy Attack. Encore can enter Cosmos's Dissonance state by holding down the Basic Attack during Cosmos rampage, which is Cosmos: Rupture . During this state, the damage taken is reduced by 70%. After Dissonance ends, Encore expends all Dissonance to unleash Flame of Chaos, causing Fusion and Resonance Liberation damage.

Woolies Helpers (Intro Skill) Descend from the sky with Cosmos to strike the target, causing Fusion damage.

Thermal Field (Outro Skill) Generate a ground flame with a 3-meter radius centered on the target location. The flame continues to scorch the target within range, dealing 176.76% of Encore's ATK every 1.5 seconds, causing Fusion damage, and persists for 6 seconds.



Encore Best Weapons

Here are the best weapons you should consider when equipping Encore with Rectifiers:

Rarity Name Stat Skill 5-Star Stringmaster Crit Rate Increases the DMG Bonus of all Resonance Attributes by 12%. When Resonance Skill hits a target, increases ATK by 12%, stacking up to 2. When the equipped character is not on the field, increases their ATK by an additional 12%. 5-Star Cosmic Ripples ATK Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. When hitting a target with Basic Attacks, increases Basic Attack DMG Bonus by 3.2%, stacking up to 5 time(s). This effect lasts for 8s and can be triggered 1 time(s) every 0.5s. 4-Star Augment Crit Rate Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. When hitting a target with Basic Attacks, increases Basic Attack DMG Bonus by 3.2%, stacking up to 5 time(s). This effect lasts for 8s and can be triggered 1 time(s) every 0.5s. 4-Star Jinzhou Keeper ATK When Intro Skill is released, increases the caster's ATK by 8% and HP by 10%, lasting for 15s.

The Stringmaster is Encore's best weapon, however, Cosmic Ripples comes a close second. Both are 5-star weapons, but the Stringmaster focuses on increasing the Crit Rate stat while the latter boosts ATK.

The Stringmaster amplifies the potency of Encore's Resonance Attributes, increasing their DMG Bonus by 12%, ensuring sustained offensive prowess. Meanwhile, Cosmic Ripples has Encore enjoying improved Energy Regeneration by 12.8%, which allows her to unleash her Resonance Skills more frequently.

As for the 4-star options, Augment is a great choice as upon releasing Resonance Liberation, this Rectifier elevates Encore's ATK by an impressive 15% for 15 seconds. Meanwhile, Jinzhou Keeper enhances Encore's survivability by boosting her HP.

Encore Best Echo Set

Like most Resonators, Encore's best Echo formation is 4-3-3-1-1, which fills in the loadout cost of 12. Here's all you need to know about the best Sonata Effect, Echo sets, and their stats to improve Encore's damage to the max.

Cost Echo Sonata Effect Main Stat Cost 4 Inferno Rider Molten Rift | 5-piece set: When releasing Resonance Skill, Fusion damage is increased by 30% for 15s. Crit Rate / Crit DMG Cost 4 Mech Abomination Endless Resonance | 5-piece set: When in effect, your ATK increases by 5% every 1.5 seconds, stacking up to four times. Outro Skill DMG is increased by 60%. Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Molten Rift is the best option for Encore as her Fusion damage will receive a huge boost of 30% for 15 seconds. Meanwhile, Endless Resonance is the classic Echo for boosting ATK in general, with a focus on Outro Skill DMG.

Cost Echo Main Stat Cost 3 Havoc Dreadmane Fusion Bonus DMG Cost 3 Violet-Feathered Heron Fusion Bonus DMG Cost 1 Fusion Warrior ATK% Cost 1 Fusion Dreamane Minor ATK%

Echo Substats

For Encore's substats, we suggest prioritizing Crit Rate and Crit DMG, followed by ATK% and Liberation Bonus DMG.

Encore Best Teams

Encore's best team is one that supports his role as a Main DPS unit, providing shield or healing. It's also a good idea to have a Sub-DPS character to supplement your team's damage. Take a look at our recommended team:

Main DPS Encore

Sub-DPS Mortefei : Offers potent off-field assistance by delivering formidable Fusion Attacks alongside Encore's Fusion attacks. He also grants a vital 38% bonus to Heavy ATK DMG through his Outro Skill.

Support Verina : Not only enhances the team's overall damage output with her Outro Skill but also provides healing for Encore, thus ensuring the team's endurance during challenging encounters.



Encore Talent Priorities

These are the upgradeable talents that you should focus on, in order of importance:

Resonance Liberation Forte Circuit Basic Attack Resonance Skill Intro Skill

That concludes our Encore build guide! Please note that these suggestions are derived from the second closed beta and are subject to potential adjustments upon the official release. Rest assured, we will promptly update this guide upon the launch of Wuthering Waves, so stay tuned!

If you'd like to check out more about Wuthering Waves, our tier list has all the characters ranked! Also, feel free to take a look at the Wuthering Waves banner schedule here.