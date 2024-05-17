Wuthering Waves Calcharo Ascension & Talent Materials Farming Guide

Get ready for the debut of Wuthering Waves’ Electro powerhouse, Calcharo, with everything you need to know about his Ascension and Talent materials! Calcharo is kicking up a storm in the Wuthering Waves community with his stoic demeanor and Sephiroth-esque character design. Ruthless, vengeful, and unforgiving, he's a force to be reckoned with.

Calcharo is a 5-star Electro Broadblade unit that excels at unleashing devastating combos by chaining Basic and Heavy Attacks during his empowered state, "Deathblade Gear," activated by his Ultimate. As you ascend Calcharo to level 90, you'll need specific Ascension materials at each 10-level interval.

Calcharo arrives alongside Wuthering Waves at launch on May 22, 2024! He'll be available through the standard character banner, alongside other 5-star characters, Encore, Verina, Jianxin, and Lingyang.

It’s worth noting that Calcharo’s ideal Sub DPS companion, Yinlin, is set to arrive a bit later. This powerful limited-time 5-star Electro Rectifier joins the fray around June 5, 2024, roughly two weeks after Jiyan's banner. Yinlin not only provides impressive AoE Electro damage off-field, but her Outro Skill also grants a significant Electro DMG Bonus and Liberation DMG Bonus, making her a perfect match for Calcharo.

Credit: Kuro Games

Calcharo Ascension and Talent Materials List

Here's a breakdown of all the Ascension materials you'll need to level Calcharo up to 90:

Iris x60

x60 Thundering Tacet Core x46

x46 Crude Ring x29

x29 Basic Ring x40

x40 Improved Ring x52

x52 Tailored Ring x61

x61 Shell Credit x2,200,000

Here are Calcharo's Talent materials for upgrading his abilities:

Monument Bell x26

x26 Waveworn Residue 210 x25

210 x25 Waveworn Residue 226 x28

226 x28 Waveworn Residue 235 x55

235 x55 Waveworn Residue 239 x67

Calcharo Ascension and Talent Materials Farming Guide

While specific locations for most materials are still under wraps, we do know that one of his Ascension materials, Iris, can be found scattered across Whining Aix’s Mire, typically growing near bodies of water. You can also purchase 15 Iris from a vendor in Jinzhou Main City.

With Wuthering Waves' robust traversal system featuring double-jumping, grapple hooks, and the ability to run up a mountain and even sprint across walls, farming for Overworld materials promises to be an enjoyable experience!

We'll update this guide with recommended farming routes, respawn timers, and more once the game launches, so stay tuned!

Credit: Kuro Games

For a deeper dive into maximizing Calcharo's power, check out our Calcharo Build Guide, which explores his best weapons, echo sets, team compositions, and recommended Talent priorities!

Interested in learning more about Wuthering Waves? We’ve got you covered! Check out our Wuthering Waves 1.0 hub here, which details its release date, banners, events, and more. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Astrite savings for your future party members with our Wuthering Waves banner schedule here.