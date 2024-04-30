Will Wuthering Waves be Free-to-Play?

Boasting a robust combat system, a stunning cast of anime-style characters, and a vast world teeming with puzzles and treasures, Wuthering Waves has many prospective fans wondering: will the game be free-to-play?

In Wuthering Waves, players take on the role of the Rover, tasked with safeguarding a post-apocalyptic world from monstrous beings left behind by a mysterious catastrophe. As you traverse sprawling landscapes, remnants of advanced technology amidst breathtaking beauty and lurking dangers, Wuthering Waves seems poised to join the ranks of popular gacha games as its release date nears.

Is Wuthering Waves Free?

Yes, Wuthering Waves joins the ranks of free-to-play RPGs, available for download on May 22, 2024, on iOS, Android, and PC. However, acquiring the rarest characters and weapons will involve the all-too-familiar microtransaction system found in many gacha games.

Similar to Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, Wuthering Waves utilizes a summoning system with limited-time character and weapon banners called "Convenes." To perform a "gacha pull" in these Convenes, you'll need Astrite, the game's premium currency.

Credit: Kuro Games

Gacha games typically entice players with powerful or visually appealing characters and weapons, often available only for a limited time. Obtaining these highly coveted items requires premium currency, which can be challenging to earn solely through in-game means. This is where microtransactions come in. Players can purchase the game’s premium currency with real money directly, allowing them to perform more gacha pulls.

While the chance of getting these high-rarity items is low, their impact is significant. They tend to be the most powerful characters and weapons, and can significantly influence gameplay.

Yet, the allure of gacha goes beyond just strength. Rare items, especially characters, often boast captivating designs, heartfelt backstories, and unique abilities. Players invested in the story and characters may feel compelled to obtain them through the gacha system to enhance their personal gameplay experience.

This model has proven successful for many gacha titles, and with Wuthering Waves' captivating premise and popular characters, it's likely to follow suit.

Interested in learning more about Wuthering Waves? We've got you covered! Check out our Wuthering Waves hub here, which details its release date, supported platforms, characters, gameplay mechanics, lore, and more. On top of that, learn all about Wuthering Waves' gacha and pity system here.