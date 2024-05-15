Wuthering Waves Yinlin Build: Best Weapons, Echoes, & Teams

Rumored to be one of the first limited characters in Wuthering Waves, Yinlin is a formidable 5-star Electro Resonator who can shine as both a Main DPS and Sub DPS with the right build.

Wielding a Rectifier and her puppet, Zapstring, Yinlin deals consistent AoE Electro damage, striking down enemies with lightning speed. Her unique ability to tether enemies allows her to chain attacks and trigger devastating AoE effects for your entire party, making Yinlin a phenomenal DPS who can shred through hordes of enemies with ease.

Yinlin is expected to be featured in Wuthering Waves' second limited-character banner, following Jiyan. While a concrete release date hasn't been confirmed, the second closed beta suggests that Yinlin will receive her debut banner around June 5, 2024, roughly two weeks after Jiyan's banner.

Here's a quick breakdown of Yinlin's kit:

Zapstring’s Dance (Basic Attack) Electro-infused Basic attacks that tether and leave a Sin Binding Mark on all enemies hit

Magnetic Roar (Resonance Skill) Zapstring deals Electro DMG to the target, and Yinlin enters Execution Mode Execution Mode : Basic Attacks and Dodge Counters trigger Electromagnetic Blasts that deal Electro DMG to enemies tagged tagged with Sin Binding Mark Lightning Execution : Reactivate the Resonance Skill to unleash a powerful Electro AoE explosion and end Execution Mode

Thundering Wrath (Resonance Liberation) Calls down thunder on a large area, dealing Electro damage

Chameleon Cipher (Forte Circuit) Heavy attacks transform into "Chameleon Cipher," dealing Electro damage and replacing existing Sin Binding Marks with a long-lasting Punishment Mark Punishment Mark : Marked enemies take Electro damage when attacked, triggering "Judgement Strike" on all marked targets

Raging Storm (Intro Skill) Command Zapstring to unleash an AoE Electro DMG attack

Strategist (Outro Skill) Boosts the next character's Electro DMG (20%) and Resonance Liberation DMG (25%) for 14 seconds or until they switch out



Yinlin Best Weapons

Yinlin can excel in both Sub DPS and Main DPS roles, but her choice of weapon will vary depending on your preferred playstyle. Here are Yinlin’s best weapons:

Rarity Name Stat Skill 5-Star Stringmaster Crit Rate All Resonance damage is increased by 12%. After casting Resonance Liberation or Outro Skill, ATK is increased by 12%, the effects are independent and can be stacked up to 12% layers, lasting for 2 seconds. 5-star Cosmic Ripples Crit Rate Energy Recharge increases by 12.8%. When Basic Attack hits a target, Basic Attack Damage is increased by 3.2%. This effect can stack up to 5 times and last for 8 seconds. 4-Star Augment Crit Rate When Resonance Liberation is used, increases the caster's ATK by 15%, lasting for 15s. 4-Star Jinzhou Keeper ATK When casting Intro Skill, your ATK increases by 8%, and HP increases by 15%, lasting 15 seconds.

Yinlin's signature weapon, the 5-star Rectifier Stringmaster, is the best option for both DPS and Sub DPS roles due to its high Crit Rate substat. This allows you to focus less on Crit Rate rolls in your Echoes, making it a lot easier to maximize her damage potential, quickly.

Cosmic Ripples becomes a viable 5-star alternative for Main DPS Yinlin only if her Crit Rate is already over 70%. It complements her Basic Attack-heavy playstyle while also providing hefty Energy Recharge for her Ultimate, which is great for Concerto Energy and Sin Binding Mark upkeep.

The 4-star Battle Pass weapon, Augment, also offers a high Crit Rate substat, making it a solid choice for both roles. In terms of F2P options, Jinzhou Keeper (4-star) stands out from the crowd for Yinlin.

Credit: Kuro Games

Yinlin Best Echo Sets

Like most Resonators, Yinlin benefits best from the 4-3-3-1-1 Echo formation. Let's delve into ideal Sonata Effects, Echo sets, and their best stats to maximize Yinlin's potential as both a DPS and Sub DPS.

Cost Echo Sonata Effect Main Stat Cost 4 | Main DPS Tempest Mephis/Thundering Mephis Void Thunder | 5-piece set: When releasing Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill, Electro damage dealt is increased by 15%, stacking up to two times, each lasting for 15 seconds. Main stat Crit Rate / Crit DMG Cost 4 | Sub DPS Bell-Borne Geochelone Moonlit Clouds | 5-piece set: After using Outro Skill, the ATK of the next Resonator is increased by 22.5% for 15 seconds Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Since Yinlin's damage revolves around Electro, a 5-piece Void Thunder takes her pure offensive power to the next level.

If you prefer a more supportive role for Yinlin, then a 5-piece Moonlit Clouds is a great way to provide a substantial damage buff to your next character, on top of the Electro damage buff from her Outro Skill.

Cost Echo Main Stat Cost 3 Violet-Feathered Heron Electro Bonus DMG Cost 3 Flautist Electro Bonus DMG Cost 1 Young Geohide Saurian ATK% Cost 1 Traffic Illuminator ATK%

Echo Substats

Main DPS Yinlin substat prioritization:

Crit Rate/Crit DMG (whichever you lack from your Cost 4 Echo’s main stat) Basic Attack DMG Bonus and Resonance Skill DMG Bonus ATK% Resonance Liberation DMG Heavy ATK Bonus Energy Recharge

Sub DPS Yinlin substat prioritization:

Crit Rate/Crit DMG (whichever you lack from your Cost 4 Echo’s main stat) ATK% and Flat ATK Energy Recharge Basic Attack DMG Bonus Resonance Skill DMG Bonus

Yinlin Best Teams

Yinlin's versatility allows her to dominate the battlefield as both a Main DPS and Sub DPS, though she does excel the most within Electro-focused teams. Here are some teammates to consider:

Main DPS / Sub DPS: Yinlin

Main DPS: Calcharo : He benefits greatly from Yinlin's Outro Skill that enhances Electro damage, creating a strong offensive duo that synergizes perfectly

Sub DPS: Taoqi and Danjin : These characters excel as Sub DPS due to their Basic Attack-oriented gameplay, taking full advantage of Yinlin's Sin Binding Mark debuff

Support Verina : An invaluable support for any team. Her Outro Skill boosts the entire team's damage, while her shielding and healing abilities ensure Yinlin's survivability, especially when played as Main DPS



Yinlin Talent Priorities

Yinlin’s Talent priorities will depend on your preferred playstyle. Here are which talents you should prioritize if you plan to play her as a Sub DPS or a Main DPS, in order of importance.

Main DPS Yinlin talent priorities:

Basic Attack Resonance Skill Forte Circuit Resonance Liberation Intro Skill

Sub DPS Yinlin talent priorities:

Forte Circuit Basic Attack Resonance Skill Resonance Liberation Intro Skill

Credit: Kuro Games

That's the end of our Yinlin build guide! Please note these recommendations are based on Wuthering Waves' second closed beta and may be subject to adjustments upon Yinlin's official release. We'll keep this guide updated with any balance changes or new discoveries, so stay tuned!

