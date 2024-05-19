This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Wuthering Waves is one of the most-awaited RPGs of the year, and it's almost here! Soon, you'll be able to embark on adventures with Rover, the protagonist of the story, and explore the world of Solaris-3.

The recent Japan Reveal Livestream has revealed some juicy details about the game; check them out below! We'll also update this page after the Global Reveal Livestream takes place at 2:30 AM BST, so stay tuned!

Wuthering Waves 1.0 Countdown

Wuthering Waves will launch globally on 22 May 2024, according to the Japan Reveal Livestream, the release will take place at 3 AM BST on that date.

Here is the countdown for the launch of Wuthering Waves 1.0:

Wuthering Waves 1.0 COUNTDOWN 3 Days 7 Hours 3 Minutes 42 Seconds

Please note that due to timezone differences, players in North America will receive the update on Wednesday, 22 May at 7 pm PDT | 10 PM EDT.

Check out the launch time for Wuthering Waves 1.0 in your timezone below:

Time zone Date Wuthering Waves 1.0 launch time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 22 May 7:00pm Central Time (CT) 22 May 9:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 22 May 10:00pm British Summer Time (BST) 23 May 3:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST) 23 May 4:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) 23 May 7:30am Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 23 May 10:00am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 23 May 11:00am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 23 May 12:00pm

How to Pre-Install Wuthering Waves 1.0

Pre-download begins on May 21, 2024, at 11 AM BST/3 AM PST, so you can jump into the action as soon as the game goes live.

Smartphone users can download the game from the App Store or the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, PC users can expect to download it from the official website.

Unfortunately, PlayStation users won't be able to play Wuthering Waves at launch. However, a PlayStation version is confirmed to be in the works and will hopefully be released soon.

What to Expect in Version 1.0

Here's an overview of the new details unveiled in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 Reveal Livestream:

Echoes Optimization : While the Echoes system has seen some improvements, the core mechanics remain largely unchanged since the second Closed Beta. Here are the key optimizations: Both Echo and Echo XP are gained from the same quest: This change reduces Stamina usage. Decreased waiting time to collect Echoes Combine Echoes to make New Echoes: Players can now merge Echoes to create new ones. Materials refund: Some materials will be refunded when leveling up an Echo with an already leveled-up Echo. Echo rewards from quests: Quests will now offer Echo rewards, providing more incentives for players.

: While the Echoes system has seen some improvements, the core mechanics remain largely unchanged since the second Closed Beta. Here are the key optimizations: New Character Banner Cycle : The game confirms a three-week banner cycle for new characters, ensuring a steady stream of fresh content: Jiyan Yinlin Potentially Changli

: The game confirms a three-week banner cycle for new characters, ensuring a steady stream of fresh content: Updated Story Content : Players can look forward to: Updated Story Quests Updated dialogues

: Players can look forward to: New Challenges and Features New Bosses: The Crownless Female boss will provide a formidable challenge. More Grapple Points: Improved navigation. New Mission Types: Engage in specific boss fights to earn rewards.

Beginner Banners and Rewards : A new type of beginner banner will offer players the chance to select a 5-star character from one of five Beginner's Choice Convene banners: Verina (Spectro - Rectifier) Calcharo (Electro - Broadblade) Ling Yang (Glacio - Gauntlets) Jianxin (Aero - Gauntlets) Encore (Fusion - Rectifier) Players can pull from these banners until they receive their chosen 5-star character, with a limit of up to 80 pulls. After acquiring the character, the banner will disappear.

: A new type of beginner banner will offer players the chance to select a 5-star character from one of five Beginner's Choice Convene banners: Novice Banner : The Novice Banner now includes a random 5-Star at 50 Pulls.

: The Novice Banner now includes a random 5-Star at 50 Pulls. Other Updates : Extra 20 Pulls for Milestones: Additional pulls for reaching certain milestones. 4-Star Weapon Selector 200 Astrite 40 Pulls from Union Level Free 5-Star Weapon Selector from Union Level Extra 20 Pulls for Support Appreciation

:

There's also a new trailer for Wuthering Waves that you can check out below!

As the new information is from the Japan Reveal Livestream, we'll update this page when the Global Reveal Livestream takes place soon!

That's all for the Wuthering Waves 1.0 countdown and details about the launch. If you'd like to check out more about this game, take a look at how the Wuthering Waves Gacha and Pity System works! Also, here's everything we know so far about Wuthering Waves.