Wuthering Waves Yinlin Materials: Ascension & Talent Farming Guide

Excited for Yinlin, Wuthering Waves' hotly anticipated 5-star Resonator? Get ready to farm Yinlin’s Ascension and Talent materials to maximize her power when her banner drops! With her striking red hair, unique puppeteer-like abilities, and domineering personality, Yinlin is already stirring up a storm in the community.

Wielding her puppet, Zapstring, Yinlin is a 5-star Electro Rectifier unit that excels at creating chain attacks by tethering enemies, triggering devastating AoE effects for her entire party. To unleash Yinlin's full potential and reach level 90, you'll need to gather specific Ascension materials at each 10-level interval.

Headlining Wuthering Waves' second limited-character banner, Yinlin is expected to arrive right after Jiyan's run. While the official release date hasn't been announced yet, insights from the second closed beta suggest Yinlin may receive her debut banner around June 5, 2024, roughly two weeks following Jiyan's banner.

Credit: Kuro Games

Yinlin Ascension and Talent Materials List

While the full list of Yinlin's Ascension and Talent materials remains under wraps, here's a sneak peek from the closed beta to help you prepare!

Ascension materials Coriolus

Talent materials Whispering Cores (4 types)



As of now, each Resonator requires three Ascension materials and two Talent materials for full ascension. We’ll update this guide with more information regarding the rest of the materials, the number of materials needed, and more information once the game launches!

Yinlin Ascension and Talent Materials Farming Guide

Details about the locations of Yinlin’s materials are currently scarce. However, we do know that Coriolus nodes can be found scattered across the Dim Forest, typically growing on trees or rocks. You can also purchase 15 Coriolus from a vendor in Jinzhou Main City, but it's unclear if this is a one-time purchase or will be restocked.

With Wuthering Waves' robust traversal system featuring double-jumping, grapple hooks, and the ability to run up a mountain and even sprint across walls, farming for Overworld materials promises to be an enjoyable experience! The many Fast Travel waypoints also make traveling from one place to another a breeze.

Rest assured, we'll update this guide with the best farming routes, material respawn timers, and more once the game releases. Stay tuned!

Credit: Kuro Games

For more Yinlin-related content, check out our Yinlin Build Guide, detailing her best weapons, echo sets, team compositions, and Talent prioritization for both Sub DPS and Main DPS playstyles!

Interested in learning more about Wuthering Waves? We’ve got you covered! Check out our Wuthering Waves hub here, which details its release date, supported platforms, gameplay mechanics, lore, and more. Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Astrite savings for your future party members with our Wuthering Waves banner schedule here.

