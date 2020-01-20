E3 2020 Nintendo: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Prime 4, Doom Eternal, Animal Crossing Horizons and everything else we could see

E3 2020 may be a few months away but hype is already starting to build – especially as we have new consoles on the way.

But why is E3 so important, I hear you ask?

It serves as a place where the likes of Microsoft, Nintendo and other major technology companies tend to announce their new hardware and titles (Sony decided to sit the show out for the second year running).

While there’s little confirmed for the show this year, there is plenty going on at Nintendo for us to talk about. With that in mind, here’s everything we know so far.

Zelda’s back and better than ever

Unlike Sony, Nintendo will definitely be making an appearance in Los Angeles, but we’re not sure if they’ll be packing new hardware.

ZELDA: After the first game stole our hearts, Nintendo is back with a sequel to the BOTW series

There has been chatter about a Nintendo Switch Pro, though, and E3 would certainly give the Japanese developer the perfect stage to show it off. With Sony out of the picture, there’s even more space for Nintendo to flex their muscle.

At last year’s E3 we got the first official trailer for the sequel to Zelda’s Breath of the Wild, so there is potential for an unveiling, or even just a release date to keep the community satisfied.

While a new Zelda game is still some time away, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be with us far sooner.

It was almost eight years after the last proper Animal Crossing game, New Leaf, and we got our first real look at the game during Nintendo’s E3 2019 presentation.

We only have to wait a couple more months for New Horizons to launch, so pencil ‘March 20’ into your diaries!

Doom Eternal

The same goes for Doom Eternal, which launches in March. We’ve already seen an incredible port of the 2016 reboot on Nintendo’s console, so fans can expect a similar high-quality experience when the game ships on March 20.

Elsewhere, Metroid Prime 4 only got the briefest of teasers last year, so a better understanding of what the game will actually look like would be much appreciated (crosses fingers).

Another game we’ll see on Nintendo’s console is Bayonetta 3, which seems to have been in development for an age. Announced at The Game Awards in 2017, we’re holding out hope that we’ll catch a glimpse of the vampire action sequel at this year’s show.

Other games

In terms of upcoming games, there are a lot of titles with vague 2020 release dates.

ACROSS THE POND: The upcoming Watch Dogs game will be set in a post-Brexit London

There’s a good chance we’ll see more footage, trailers, announcements for the likes of upcoming Ubisoft titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok and more! Whether not the humble Nintendo Switch can power these games, though, is another question altogether. However, CDProjeckt Red did manage to get The Witcher 3 running on it, so we’re holding out some hope.

Bethesda Softworks, the studio behind Skyrim and Fallout, had an incredible E3 last year but they have remained tight-lipped about their upcoming releases. Let’s hope whatever they reveal is Switch friendly.

Some more information on Doom Eternal, Starfield and the sixth addition to The Elder Scrolls series would be much appreciated.

We’ll no doubt see some brand new announcements too, so stay tuned for the updates.