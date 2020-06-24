Roblox July 2020 Promo Codes!: Leaked Items, New Cosmetics, Current Codes and More!

Roblox has released another Promo Code! Check out all the latest cosmetics and leaked skins here!

Roblox has been around for over a decade now. Over the years, we’ve seen the release of a huge range of skins!

This month, we’ll get our hands on some brand new headphones, as well as the return of some old Roblox skins.

Recently, a bunch of leaked Roblox skins have been released. It’s possible a few of these will come out later this month.

Continue reading for July’s Promo Codes as well as all the latest info on leaked skins.

New July Items

Code – JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020

This code will give you the Black Prince Succulent headphones for your Roblox character.

Although these arn’t the biggest and brightest headphones, they are simple, subtle and detailed.

READ MORE: Roblox Promo Codes: June 2020 – Free Codes, Redeem, Download, May’s Promo Codes, Robux & More

This gives them a unique look when compared to other items, so be sure to pick this one up ASAP!

Current and Working Codes

Code – SPIDERCOLA

EXPRESS YOURSELF – Choose which cosmetics you wear in your inventory!

This code gives you the Spider Cola skin. A small pet that sits on your shoulder.

This one is awesome, and can be paired well with the Twitter Bird skin.

READ MORE: Roblox Best Role-Playing Games: June’s Promo Codes, How to Redeem, and more!

You’ll need to use the “TWEETROBLOX” code to get the Twitter Bird. This can sit next to your Spider Cola skin on your other shoulder!

Leaked Items

There are a number of leaked items that people have found in the Roblox files, or shared online.

DRESS TO IMPRESS – Get the best items and outfits through Promo Codes!

Above, you can see just a few of the skins that hae been leaked.

These are likely to leak over the next few months, with a number of these releasing in July.

We hope to see the White Tigerphones release in July, but we’ll have to wait and see.

READ MORE: Is Roblox on Xbox Series X? Next-Gen, Backwards Compatibility, Smart Delivery, Predictions, Promo-codes, and more

If you’re looking for more Promo Codes, check out our other articles on the May and April codes!