Roblox Best Role-Playing Games: Promo Codes, How to Redeem, and more!

Look no further, as with over a million titles to choose from – here are our top picks for awesome RPGs.

Roblox‘s game creator has resulted in a library that is absolutely packed full of titles to try.

There’s everything from battle royals to some great games to play with friends, but where do you go if you’re a fan of RPGs?

Look no further, as we’ve picked a few titles which we think are the best role-playing games on Roblox.

Welcome to Bloxburg

Welcome to Bloxburg was created in 2014, and has nearly 7 million visits to date!

Bloxburg is the virtual world where you can live and work. You’ll get different types of jobs to choose from, and you can even build and design your own house.

That’s not to mention the paragliders and cars you can explore the city with!

START WORKIN’: Get a job, build a house, live the dream!

Dinosaur Simulator

Dinosaur Simulator puts players into the driving seat of some of the most iconic, pre-historic animals.

But you won’t be just running around chasing cars or scaring tourists, you’ll actually live as a Dinosaur and take part in everything that entails.

Navigate a hostile world and survive both predators and starvation. Form herds or packs, and even raise young when you age! This unique game certainly has it all.

“CLEVER GIRL”: Return to the Mesozoic era in all its glory!

Jailbreak

Jailbreak has been favorited over 14 million times and with good reason!

Players get the chance to play either a cop or a criminal. The cop’s task is to make sure the prisoners don’t escape, while the prisoner has to make a break for it!

Once the prisoners have escaped, they can cause havoc in the city, with any police having to track them down and throw them back in the slammer. ,

WHEN YOU FEEL THE HEAT AROUND THE CORNER: Best get ready to drop everything!

Work at a Pizza Place

No list would be complete without one of the most popular role-playing games on Roblox.

Choose between pizza chef, cashier, delivery, pizza boxer, and supplier, and experience the thrill of the restaurant biz – without the overheads!

Work at a Pizza Place has been favorited over 8 million times, so well worth checking out.

ORDER UP! Immerse yourself in the pizza business experience!

Promo Codes

Look no further if you’re interested in all the latest promo codes!

The first is “TWEETROBLOX”. This will give you a cosmetic bird that sits on your character’s shoulder. You’ll be able to find this in your inventory once you’ve redeemed your code.

Next, is “SPIDERCOLA”. Another awesome cosmetic to add to the collection.

CHIRP ON YOUR SHOULDER: Explore the world of Roblox with these cosmetic companions

