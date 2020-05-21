What makes PS5 reportedly 100x FASTER than PS4? Specs, Design, Rumours and more

Reports emerge on just what Sony’s next-gen entry is capable of – and they do not disappoint at all!

Fasten your seatbelts, as reports have emerged concerning PS5‘s approximate speed! But what actually makes PS5 reportedly 100x faster than PS4?

As if the Unreal Engine 5 demo wasn’t enough excitement already!

What makes PS5 reportedly 100x FASTER than PS4?

The claim came from a Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting – a PDF of which is available to view online.

The document covers everything from the DualSense Controller to even touching briefly on Sony’s plans with AI.

Under the PS5 section, the document addresses the console’s approximate speed.

Custom‐designed high‐speed SSD

One of the ways Sony looks set to ‘further enhance the sense of immersion in games’ is with their powerhouse of a SSD.

This is planned to ‘realize game data processing speeds that are approximately 100 times faster than PS4.’

Page 17 of the document goes onto read that:

‘Game load times should be much shorter, and players should be able to move through immense game worlds in almost an instant.’

BREAKDOWN: The document makes some bold statements!

If PS5 does have 100x faster-processing speeds than its predecessor, we’re very excited indeed.

Highly anticipated and immersive upcoming titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Vahalla on PS5, could benefit immensely from faster loading times.

Utilizing this custom SSD could be the ticket to a frictionless experience on the next-gen platform.

What else do we know?

This is a small piece of the PS5 puzzle, and we expect even more information on the Next-Gen console to be released in the near future.

The PS5 is scheduled for release in Holiday 2020, however a set date is yet to be announced.

PS5 Design Reveal?

With no official announcement of a PS5 console design reveal, we’re going to have to wait a little longer to catch a glimpse at the machine.

Until then, why not check out some of these amazing PS5 Concept Designs?

For all the latest on PS5 and Next-Gen, be sure to check back in with us!

