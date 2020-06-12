When will Roblox be on PS5? News, PS5 Reveal, PS4, Promo-codes, and more

When will the massively popular online gaming platform be landing on Sony’s next gen console?

The hugely popular online gaming platform continues to roll out the hits for its global player base.

Not only does it have literally millions of titles to choose from, from role-playing games all the way to Battle Royales, but it boasts an impressive game creator where you can actually earn money from!

But the big question on the minds of fans will surely be, ‘When will it be coming to PS5?’

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

When will Roblox be on PS5?

Currently, Roblox is available to play on a number of platforms.

These include PC, Mobile, and Xbox One, with players having to be a little more creative if they want to play the game using a PS4.

READ MORE: How to play Roblox on PS4

But what about future PS5 owners?

MAKE A BREAK FOR IT: One of Roblox’s most popular titles, ‘Jailbreak’, is an amazingly made experience

At the moment, there has been no official confirmation as to when Roblox will be on PS5. Furthermore, there is also no word on if it will end up on Sony’s next-gen console.

Let’s not forget though, that the PS5 is still some time off being released, Holiday 2020 to be exact.

Much could change before, or after the release and we shouldn’t rule out anything just yet.

READ MORE: Roblox’s June Codes 2020 – Cosmetics and more!

Roblox is an incredibly popular title, so it would appear to make sense to make it playable on PS5 – but again, with no confirmation, we can only speculate at this point.

June’s Free Codes

Look no further if you’re interested in the latest promo codes for Roblox. This month has some pretty out-there accessories to be redeemed. Check them out below.

TECHNO RABBIT: Just one of the whacky cosmetics available this month

TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says

– The Bird Says SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola

– Spider Cola TOYRUHEADPHONES2020 – Teal Techno Rabbit

Head over here for everything you need to know about how to redeem these items!

For all the latest on Roblox, Next-Gen, and even our top picks for must play Roblox games, be sure to check back in with us.