Roblox New May 2020 Promo Codes!: May Promo Codes, How to Redeem, FREE Robux and More!

Roblox Promo codes are key to unlocking some amazing cosmetics. Here’s the May Promo codes…

May is right around the corner! And along with it, we can expect a whole new set of Promo codes.

As one of the biggest games in the world, Roblox continues to attract new players every month.

With fun and intuitive game modes, it’s easy for any type of player to jump in and start exploring the worlds that Roblox has to offer.

There are always Promo codes to redeem for special collectable items and cosmetics, so make sure to check if there are more than just the ones releasing for May!

May Promo Codes

The first is “TWEETROBLOX”. This will give you a cosmetic bird that sits on your character’s shoulder. You’ll be able to find this in your inventory once you’ve redeemed your code.

Next, is “SPIDERCOLA”. Another cool cosmetic to add to the collection. This is another cosmetic that sits on your shoulder.

Imagine a cross between a Spider and a Cola, voila! This one is fairly creepy and seems to resemble something from Toy Story…

How to Redeem

Once you have your codes, you’ll need to apply them to your account.

Head over to the Roblox website or launcher and go to the ‘Promotions’ page. Here you’ll be able to enter your code on the right-hand side.

Once completed, a small text box will appear telling you that your Promo code has successfully been redeemed.

If this doesn’t appear, you’ve entered an invalid code and you’ll need to try again or try a different code.

Other Codes

There are many codes out there for Roblox items and cosmetics, but some are out of date so may not work.

Make sure to redeem any you’ve found (including the ones we’ve listed) as soon as possible so you don’t miss out.

If you’re looking for Roblox codes and secrets, head over to the VoltIsHyper YouTube channel.