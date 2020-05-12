Roblox: Best Games to play with friends

From the millions on offer, here are a few titles we think will be worth playing with a few of your buds!

Roblox is one massively popular game. Not only does it allow for game creation, but it also gives players a library of millions of titles to play.

The game has over 100 million monthly active users presently, so there’s certainly a huge amount of selection on offer.

Let’s take a look at some of the best games to play with friends on Roblox!

Roblox’s best games to play with friends

Look no further if you’re in need of help deciding just what games to play on Roblox.

We’ve put together what we think is a solid list that you should definitely check out.

These games are all especially fun if you play with a few of your mates, so let’s get into it!

Jailbreak

Jailbreak is a roleplaying game on Roblox, which gives you the all-important choice: cop or criminal.

While the cop’s duty is to make sure the prisoner doesn’t escape, the criminal will be tasked with breaking out of the jail unscathed!

Which side will you pick?

LEGS DON’T FAIL ME NOW: Team up and escape to freedom!

Natural Disaster

If getting dropped into Warzone wasn’t challenging enough, this game pits you all against the extreme elements!

This title has actually been compared to PUBG – high praise indeed!

EVERYONE RELAX! Keep your cool to survive the ordeal mother nature has unleashed upon you!

Scuba Diving at Quill Lake

Go from fleeing hysterically from the elements, to become one with them.

Scuba Diving at Quill lake has you searching for treasure in a beautifully serene location.

In order to progress further you’ll need to unlock further gear – but the bounty will be worth it!

REVEAL TO ME YOUR SECRETS: Search the lake for countless treasures

Theme Park Tycoon 2

Build your very own theme park, just the way you always wanted to!

Interestingly, this game isn’t completely about creating gravity-defying rollercoasters, you’ve actually got to manage your park too.

That means bringing in more customers, growing your business and earning more of that sweet, sweet cheddar.

BUCKLE UP! There’s a lot more to the title than you think!

Work at a Pizza Place

Work at a Pizza Place is one of the most popular games on Roblox and with good reason!

You get to work and manage a Pizzaria and also get to choose between a pizza chef, cashier, delivery, pizza boxer, and supplier.

An awesome game if you want to experience the thrill of the restaurant biz, but without the overheads!

ORDER UP! The game may well be to your taste!

So there's a few of our top picks! Make sure to check back in, and if you're looking for promo codes – look no further!

