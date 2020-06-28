Roblox July 2020: Get Free Robux, Create Your Own Game, July’s Promo Codes, How To Redeem & More

Designing your own game in Roblox is probably the best way to earn free Robux, but there are other options.

Roblox offers it’s users a vast array of fun and intuitive game modes, which players are welcome to explore with their friends!

There’s another cosmetic that is finally out for July, and it is rather similar to the one that popped up in June.

There are various ways to acquire free robux, but some are far more pain-free than others, so continue below for the best ways to pick up free in-game currency!

Get Free Robux

Before we start, you’ll want to know what Robux are used for…

CITY LIVING: You can earn free robux by creating your very own Roblox games

Purchasing anything from the in-game catalogue requires Robux, the official currency.

Using Robux allows users to create game passes and developer products in different games – a touch that cements Roblox as a game of the future.

However, the best way to actually get ‘free’ Robux is by creating your very own Roblox game.

While you can earn actual real-life currency with in-game purchases, you can also monetize certain elements of your game to collect Robux.

July’s Codes

The code “JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020” will give you the Black Prince Succulent headphones for your Roblox character!

MORE HEADPHONES: We got Teal Techno Rabbit Headphones in June!

They may not be the biggest or baddest headphones, but they are simple, subtle and detailed.

This gives them a unique look compared to last month’s free items, so be sure to pick this one up ASAP!

Other Active Codes

The code “SPIDERCOLA” will give you the Spider Cola creature that sits on your shoulder.

BIG DIRTY STINKING BASS: Any guesses for the name of this cosmetic?

You can also use the code “TWEETROBLOX” to get the Twitter Bird, which also sits on your shoulder.

Players can also use the code “TOYRUHEADPHONES2020”, you can redeem a strange mix between bunny ears and a set of speakers.

