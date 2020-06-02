Roblox Promo Codes: June 2020 – Free Codes, Redeem, Download, May’s Promo Codes, Robux & More
May’s promo codes provided the community with a couple of peculiar cosmetics – and June is no different.
Roblox‘s fun and intuitive game modes make it easy for anyone to jump in and start exploring the game with friends!
Every month, new promo codes are released, giving the community free access to the latest cosmetics!
May’s free shoulder cosmetics were a little offputting, but June’s free codes will put a spring back in your step.
Continue below for all the details.
June Promo Codes
The list of Roblox Promo Codes for June is actually pretty limited.
In fact, it looks like there’s only one new promo code that’s been added to May’s list (via progameguides.com).
May’s free promo codes granted players access to two new shoulder accessories, and they are still available to download!
READ MORE: Roblox May Promo Codes
These are ‘Spider Cola’ – quite literally a cross between a can of Cola and a spider, and ‘The Bird Says____’, which is just a little blue bird.
But now, player’s have access to June’s free cosmetic – the ‘Teal Techno Rabbit‘ hat.
Using the code: TOYRUHEADPHONES2020, you can now get access to the cross between bunny ears and a stereo.
We’re thinking that the developers need to get a little more inventive with July’s free codes.
How to Redeem Promo Codes
Redeeming the free promo codes is a relatively simple process.
You’ll need to make sure that you’re logged into the Roblox account you want to redeem the code in before you start.
Next, head to the ‘Roblox Promo Code Redemption‘ page and enter your code in the box.
Head on over to the full article for more details on how to find your new items in your account’s inventory.
READ MORE: Is Roblox on Mobile?