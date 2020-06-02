Roblox Promo Codes: June 2020 – Free Codes, Redeem, Download, May’s Promo Codes, Robux & More

May’s promo codes provided the community with a couple of peculiar cosmetics – and June is no different.

June Promo Codes

The list of Roblox Promo Codes for June is actually pretty limited.

MAYDAY: Last month’s codes were more terrifying than they were humorous

In fact, it looks like there’s only one new promo code that’s been added to May’s list (via progameguides.com).

May’s free promo codes granted players access to two new shoulder accessories, and they are still available to download!

These are ‘Spider Cola’ – quite literally a cross between a can of Cola and a spider, and ‘The Bird Says____’, which is just a little blue bird.

But now, player’s have access to June’s free cosmetic – the ‘Teal Techno Rabbit‘ hat.

BIG DIRTY STINKING BASS: This cosmetic will ensure that you are always on beat, wherever you are

Using the code: TOYRUHEADPHONES2020, you can now get access to the cross between bunny ears and a stereo.

We’re thinking that the developers need to get a little more inventive with July’s free codes.

How to Redeem Promo Codes

Redeeming the free promo codes is a relatively simple process.

NO CAP: The process is very simple, so just follow the steps below

You’ll need to make sure that you’re logged into the Roblox account you want to redeem the code in before you start.

Next, head to the ‘Roblox Promo Code Redemption‘ page and enter your code in the box.

Head on over to the full article for more details on how to find your new items in your account’s inventory.

