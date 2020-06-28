Roblox July 2020: How to Redeem Codes, July’s Promo Codes, Free Robux & More

Last month we only got one new cosmetic, and the same thing happened in June. What’s going on?

This month, Roblox has provided players with some brand new headphones, as well as the return of some old Roblox cosmetics.

After a bunch of leaked Roblox skins were released, a Roblox & DC collaboration for Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience was also announced.

The process to download the new cosmetics is relatively straightforward and completely worth the time, so continue reading for all of the steps involved!

How to Redeem Promo Codes

Redeeming Roblox Promo Codes for the first time is a bit of a process.

Before anything, you’ll need to make sure that you’re logged into the Roblox account that you wish to use the code on.

Next, head over to the Roblox Promo Code Redemption page and enter your code in the box.

Once you click redeem, you’ll get a message confirming that you have redeemed the code.

You’ll now be able to check out your new items in your account’s inventory.

Now, continue below for access to the latest promo codes!

July’s Codes

The code “JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020” will give you the Black Prince Succulent headphones for your Roblox character!

They may not be the biggest or baddest headphones, but they are simple, subtle and detailed.

This gives them a unique look compared to last month’s free items, so be sure to pick this one up ASAP!

Other Active Codes

The code “SPIDERCOLA” will give you the Spider Cola creature that sits on your shoulder.

BIG DIRTY STINKING BASS: Any guesses for the name of this cosmetic?

You can also use the code “TWEETROBLOX” to get the Twitter Bird, which also sits on your shoulder.

Players can also use the code “TOYRUHEADPHONES2020”, you can redeem a strange mix between bunny ears and a set of speakers.

