Is Minecraft better than Roblox? Price, Gameplay, Features, Platforms & more

The debate goes on between these two free-to-play smash titles. Which one should you move for?

It’s the debate of the modern.

Just which game is better – Minecraft or Roblox?

We take a look at every facet of the games and decide which one comes out on top.

Price

Before you even play the game, you’ve got to go on price.

Minecraft launched the free-to-play generation, in which Rocket League and Fortnite followed, but with the game expanding so much, it now has a price.

The PC version of the game costs £17.95 ($26.99), with the Xbox One version starting at £14.99 ($19.99).

On Nintendo Switch, you’ll need to pay £19.99 ($29.99).

This may surprise you, but Roblox arrived before Minecraft, way back in 2005 (as Dynablox).

Roblox is completely free, making it incredibly accessible to a load of gamers.

In-game purchases help Roblox generate revenue.

Platforms

Minecraft has existed on a whole range of platforms since its alpha release in 2009.

It rose to prominence in PC form on Windows, OS and Linux.

DIY – Despite its simplistic nature, you can create something remarkable in Minecraft

This was soon followed by mobile devices on Android and iOS, with it moving onto consoles, Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2012 and 2013.

PS4 and Xbox One versions arrived in September 2013, with Nintendo Switch completing the set in May 2017.

Roblox, however, is different.

It, like Minecraft, started on PC, with mobile versions following seven years later in 2012.

SIMULATION – Roblox is slightly more realistic than Minecraft

It finally arrived on consoles in the form of Xbox One in 2015, but stopped there.

Roblox does not exist on PS4 or Nintendo Switch.

Gameplay

This is where it gets interesting.

You can’t debate graphics, that both aren’t exactly realistic and cherish off their simplistic look.

The simple gameplay of Minecraft involves building and destroying structures to make it in their own image.

There are some varying game modes that change things up, however.

LANDSCAPING – You can make Minecraft your own

In Survival, players have to gather all their material to build, craft items, and tools, gaining experience points.

In Creative, the player has access to an infinite amount of blocks and times, and can destroy them straight away.

There’s also an Adventure mode, where players can interact with levers and buttons and are able to interact with “mobs” (living creatures in the game).

As for Roblox, it’s completely customisable – even the game modes, with “millions” of games to play.

These are the best Roblox games as picked by PCGamesN:

Natural Disaster Survival – imagine PUBG but you don’t have to worry about other players, just the natural elements.

Scuba Diving at Quill Lake – hunt for treasure in this open lake, but you’ll need greater gear to go further.

Theme Park Tycoon 2 – create the theme park of your dreams, receive cash and expand!

Work at a Pizza Place – be it a cashier, cook, pizza boxer or out on delivery, this a fun way to pick up some cash.

Murder Mystery 2 – Play out a murder mystery with only two characters, a murderer and a sheriff, holding weapons. Can you work out Whodunnit?

Jailbreak – Choose between police officer or criminal. Choose to either keep the prisoners in or try to escape! If an escape is successful, the game becomes open world.

Verdict

In terms of gameplay, Roblox edges it thanks to its seemingly infinite number of game modes.

Couple that with it being free-to-play and it is a no-brainer to move for the game.

That said, it is completely limited to PC, Mobile and Xbox One players – leaving PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch gamers out in the cold.

LIMITED – Roblox needs to venture onto new platforms to dominate the gaming space

Mojang, the developer of Minecraft, was purchased by Microsoft back in 2011, but they have still rolled the game out onto other platforms.

If Roblox wants to be taken more seriously by the rest of the community, they must consider PlayStation and Nintendo releases in the future.

With Next Gen consoles on the way, maybe the team has something up its sleeve.

