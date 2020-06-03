Roblox Promo Codes: How To Redeem? June’s Promo Codes, Free Robux, Mobile Version & More

For June, players have access to a very unique fashion accessory. Find out how to redeem the code here!

Every month, new Roblox promo codes are released to the community, and this month is no different!

You’ll be able to run around the fun, intuitive game modes with a spring in your step this month… and if you don’t get the pun, you really ought to check June’s Promo Codes out!

How to Redeem Promo Codes

Redeeming Roblox Promo Codes for the first time is a bit of a process.

First, you’ll need to make sure that you’re logged into the Roblox account that you wish to use the code on.

ANYWHERE, ANYTIME: Roblox is compatible with more devices than you would think!

Next, head over to the Roblox Promo Code Redemption page and enter your code in the box.

READ MORE: Roblox Promo Codes for June

Once you click redeem, you’ll get a message confirming that you have redeemed the code.

You’ll now be able to check out your new items in your account’s inventory.

Now, continue below for access to the latest promo codes!

June’s Promo Codes

The list of Roblox Promo Codes has just been revealed for June, but it is actually pretty limited.

BIG DIRTY STINKING BASS: Any guesses for the name of this cosmetic?

In fact, it looks like there’s only one new promo code that’s been added, but rest assured that May’s codes are still active.

READ MORE: Why are there Less Promo Codes in June?

Players now have access to June’s free cosmetic – the ‘Teal Techno Rabbit‘ hat.

Using the code TOYRUHEADPHONES2020, you can redeem this strange mix between bunny ears and a set of speakers.

READ MORE: Is Roblox on Mobile?