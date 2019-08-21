PES 2020: All Teams, Stadiums, Leagues & Legends confirmed as FIFA 20 miss out on big licenses

PES 2020 are coming in hard this season with more and more licenses being announced at Gamescom.

Konami sent shockwaves around the football world by announcing an exclusive deal for Juventus’s rights.

That means that EA Sports are forbidden from using Juve's kits, badge or real name in FIFA 20. Consequently, Juventus will be replaced with ‘Piemonte Calcio’ in the upcoming edition of EA franchise.

It is a reversal in an age-old debate between the two games, where EA has consistently held all the major club licences, adding the Champions League last year, but fans of PES has claimed that it has better gameplay, despite using fake names for many of its teams. Juventus, for example, were ‘PM Black White’ in last year’s edition of Pro Evo.

Now PES have announced the exclusive rights for the upcoming European Championships - Euro 2020 - another huge blow to EA Sports, who worked with UEFA on the Champions League and Europa League licences last year.

EA have only announced a deeper partnership with the Bundesliga this year, but still won't have Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on FIFA 20, with those honours going to PES.

In light of the news, RealSport has taken a look at the confirmed clubs, stadia and leagues in the upcoming, newly dubbed eFootball PES 2020.

UEFA Euro 2020

Despite having the rights to Euro 2016 four years ago, it still comes as a huge surprise to see﻿ Euro 2020 appear on PES 2020﻿. EA Sports secured the UEFA rights last year for the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA SuperCup - and we all assumed this would be extended for the European Championships next summer.

It seems that EA have eyed up new methods, such as their new street-style format Volta, to bring in a new audience, rather than focus on licenses, opening the door for Konami and Pro Evo to land a huge scalp with the pan-European Euro 2020, with the final at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Euros will not be available upon PES 2020's release on September 10 however, with it to be able with a DLC update expected in the spring, as excitement for the tournament grows.

Over 50 national sides will be available in the update, and you can expect all the official Euro 2020 stadiums to feature. These are:

Wembley Stadium - London, England

Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico - Rome, Italy

Olympic Stadium - Baku, Azerbaijan

Krestovsky Stadium - St Petersburg, Russia

Arena Nationala - Bucharest, Romania

Amsterdam ArenA - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Aviva Stadium - Dublin, Republic of Ireland

San Mames - Bilbao, Spain

Puskas Arena - Budapest, Hungary

Hampden Park - Glasgow, Scotland

Parken Stadium - Copenhagen, Denmark

Juventus

You will know this one already - the famous black-and-white kit and Allianz Stadium can only be found in PES this year. This means that, although he will be available to use on FIFA 20, PES is the only place where you can play as Cristiano Ronaldo in an authentic Juventus strip.

What’s more, they are using a full-body 3D-scanning process on each player from their partner clubs, creating an ultra-realistic image of stars such as CR7.

Pavel Nedved represents the Old Lady as one of the official MyClub legends.

Barcelona

Another significant facet of Konami’s Juventus deal is that they now have both Messi and Ronaldo’s club rights, meaning neither will be on the FIFA 20 cover. Only once since Fifa 13 has this happened.

Barcelona and Konami have signed a renewed agreement which gives them exclusive usage of the legendary Camp Nou, Europe’s biggest stadium. There will also be a PES 2020 Barcelona edition.

Both Andres Iniesta and Ronaldinho are PES ambassadors, and they will both feature in the MyClub legends alongside other former Barca greats Johann Cruyff, Diego Maradona and Romario. Cruyff and Maradona are also available as manager avatars in Master League.

Manchester United

Another summer scalp for Konami is a deal to bring Manchester United to PES. Previously, the Red Devils were known as the slightly underwhelming ‘Man Red’.

It is worth noting that we won’t see a Juventus-style Manchester United FIFA exclusion - EA have a partnership with the Premier League that guarantees them usage of all Premier League club names, badges, kits and stadia.

Gamers will also be able to play as various Manchester United legends; David Beckham and Park Ji-Sung are the first of which to have been confirmed. Scott McTominay has also signed on the official PES 2020 ambassador, and will feature on the official PES 2020 cover.

Bayern Munich

Bavarian giants Bayern Munich are the final big addition to this year’s game. They have signed a platinum partnership with Konami, confirming that their authenticity will be present for the first time since PES 2016. Their Allianz Arena will also be exclusive to the new game, another loss for FIFA 20.

Serge Gnabry will be the Bayern Munich ambassador, featuring on the cover, and available legends will include Oliver Kahn.

Arsenal

Konami continue their partnership with Arsenal; therefore Emirates Stadium will also be included. Patrick Vieira and Andrey Arshavin show the Gunners influence with both players in PES 2020 as legends.

One notable exclusion is Liverpool, who, after appearing in PES 2019, will revert to an unlicensed team, complete with a fake name - normally Merseyside Red.

AC Milan

As expected, AC Milan and the San Siro return for PES 2020. The Rossoneri have fallen off in the Serie A title race, but with Marco Giampaolo at the helm, things are looking optimistic.

With one of the most iconic teams and club colours on the planet, the Rossoneri will be a popular choice on the new Konami title.

Monaco

Despite flirting with relegation last season, Monaco beat the drop and will be looking to bounce back in real life and on PES 2020.

The Stade Louis II is one of the most special stadiums in the world game, and could make the Monegasques a popular choice on the game.

Celtic

Although it took some time for Konami to announce, Celtic fans will be thrilled The Bhoys will be returning for PES 2020, complete with their Celtic Park stadium.

One of the most chilling experience is a European fixture under the lights in Glasgow, something you will be able to recreate in the new game.

A Celtic club edition of PES 2020 is also available.

Rangers

Celtic's Old Firm rivals Rangers join them on PES 2020, meaning you can play out one of the feistiest derbies in world football on the new game.

The Gers are back on their feet, so can you claim the Scottish top-flight in Master League for the first time in nine years?

Boca Juniors and River Plate

Outside of Europe, PES players can recreate one of the world’s most bitter rivalries: the Superclasico. Both Boca Juniors and River Plate are fully licensed, so gamers can play in both Boca’s La Bombonera and River Plate’s El Monumental - both as impressive as they sound.

Other PES partner clubs

Palmeiras

Flamengo

Sao Paulo

Corinthians

Vasco da Gama

Universidad de Chile

Colo-Colo

Schalke

All Stadiums confirmed for PES 2020

La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

El Monumental (River Plate)

Allianz Parque (Palmeiras)

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich)

Camp Nou (Barcelona)

Allianz Stadium (Juventus)

Celtic Park (Celtic)

Ibrox (Rangers)

Stade Louis II (Monaco)

San Siro (AC Milan & Inter Milan)

Confirmed Legends for MyClub

Diego Maradona

Johan Cruyff

Oliver Kahn

Hidetoshi Nakata

Park Ji-sung

Romario

David Beckham

Pavel Nedved

Patrick Vieira

Lothar Matthaus

Gabriel Batistuta

Ronaldinho

Francesco Totti

Andrey Arshavin

Fully licensed leagues

All the teams with fully licensed names, crests and kits from the following leagues will also be available in PES 2020.

Italian Serie A

French Ligue 1

French Ligue 2

Brazilian Brasileirao Serie A

Brazilian Brasileirao Serie B

Russian Premier League

Belgian Pro League

Danish Superliga

Argentinian Superliga

Thai League 1

SAF Superliga Argentina de Fútbol, the full Argentinian league is now in PES but not exclusively and will still remain in FIFA 20 for the time being.

