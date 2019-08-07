FIFA 20: Man United player ratings predictions - Pogba, De Gea, Wan-Bissaka & more

After a sixth placed, Manchester United are amidst a mini-crisis. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be at the wheel, and young signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have joined, but £68 million spent on two unproven players is an ominous start to the summer.

As usual, Paul Pogba is the subject of speculation. The mercurial midfielder has been linked with former club Juventus, as well as Real Madrid and PSG. Romelu Lukaku is keen on a move away with Inter Milan interested although it is difficult to see how United could sign a fitting replacement given their lack of Champions League football.

David de Gea (OVR 91 - 91)

Position: GK

Age: 28

Country: Spain

David de Gea has consistently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since his arrival. The Spanish goalkeeper is regarded as one of the best in the world and will surely want to play in Europe's elite competition more frequently. The 28-year-old will keep his 91 overall on FIFA 20 making him the top goalkeeper available, despite of some wobbles this past season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 76 - 82)

Position: RB, RWB

Age: 21

Country: England

The £50 million move from Crystal Palace has put Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a pedestal. After an impressive first season he has been snatched up by the Red Devils. We are sure he will start for United following his big move, but let's hope he has more success than former team mate Zaha did at the club.

Victor Lindelof (OVR 79 - 81)

Position: CB

Age: 24

Country: Sweden

After a shaky start to life in Manchester, Victor Lindelof showed glimpses of why United paid over £30 million for him. United fans will hope the Swede continues to improve as they continue to search for a solid central defensive partnership. Lindelof will be rewarded for his form with an overall of 81 on FIFA 20.

Harry Maguire (OVR 82 - 84)

Position: CB

Age: 26

Country: England

The centre half won over England fans last year in the World Cup with a fourth place finish. He was not as impressive with the Foxes this season, his £80million price tag is very questionable considering Virgil van Dijk was £75million. Leicester saw Manchester were desperate for a centre back and overcharged the red devils for Maguire.

Luke Shaw (OVR 78 - 80)

Position: LB

Age: 23

Country: England

Luke Shaw is unfortunate that England are blessed with several top class full backs as he would be a part of most national team squads. The former Southampton left back has shown flashes of his quality since joining United and will look to improve on a solid season for the Red Devils. Shaw will see a boost to his 78 overall, potentially reaching 80.﻿

Nemanja Matic (OVR 86 - 84)

Position: CDM, CM

Age: 30

Country: Serbia

A favourite of Jose Mourinho, Matic typified the sluggish nature of United's play at times last season with some uncharacteristic displays. Usually calm and tidy on the ball, the Serb appeared caught up in the middle of United's problems on the pitch. Matic is still a top player and will keep his place in the United 11, however his overall could take a hit on FIFA 20 being cut to 84.

Scott McTominay (OVR 71 - 75)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 22

Country: Scotland

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay is one of the few United players to have enhanced their reputation last season. The 6'4" midfielder chipped in with two goals in his 16 league appearances and deserves more opportunities next season he proved a consistent performer. Expect to see McTominay's overall jump from 71 to 75 on FIFA 20.﻿

Jesse Lingard (OVR 82 - 82)

Position: RM, CAM, RW

Age: 26

Country: England

A fan favourite, youth product Jesse Lingard has excelled in recent seasons for both United and England. With Pogba expected to play further forward, Lingard will be shifted into the wide areas with Marcus Rashford on the other flank. Lingard's overall is unlikely to change from 82 on FIFA 20 as he put in another decent season without pulling up any trees for United.﻿

Paul Pogba (OVR 88 - 88)

Position: CM, CAM

Age: 26

Country: France

Top goalscorer from last season, fans still feel as if they haven't seen the best of Paul Pogba in a United shirt. In truth, Pogba had better players around him at Juventus and when he plays for France, although this doesn't explain the clear attitude problem he has had, especially during Mourinho's time in charge. Still United's most gifted outfield player, Pogba will retain his 88 OVR on FIFA 20.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 82 - 82)

Position: ST, LW, RW

Age: 21

Country: England

Unless Romelu Lukaku leaves, Marcus Rashford is likely to find himself out on the left wing once more for United. Admired for his work ethic, Rashford possesses blistering pace that will frighten defenders across the league. Until Rashford has a 20 goal season, it is unlikely his overall will change much from his current 82.﻿

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 87 - 86)

Position: ST

Age: 26

Country: Belgium

Romelu Lukaku looks to have lost that yard of pace that made him so dangerous during his first season at United. His hulking figure seemed to labour around Old Trafford during the first half of the season, although the Belgian still managed 12 goals in the league. Heavily linked with Inter Milan, don't be surprised if he is not a United player when the transfer window slams shut in August. Lukaku may lose some of his pace on FIFA 20, dropping his overall to 86.

On the Bench

Manchester United are not short on goalkeepers with Argentine international Sergio Romero (OVR 80 - 79) set to continue as the number two. Joel Pereira (OVR 71 - 73) has returned from his loan spell and Lee Grant (OVR 74 - 73) is also on the books with one of those two to be the third choice this season.

Expect to see some change in central defence before the season starts as Chris Smalling (OVR 81 - 81), Phil Jones (OVR 80 - 79) and Marcos Rojo (OVR 80 - 79) are all at risk of being deemed surplus to requirements. Axel Tuanzebe (OVR 73 - 75) impressed while on loan at Aston Villa last season and may be given the chance to impress come the start of the season.

At right back, versatile defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah (OVR 74 - 76) is likely to get the nod over Matteo Darmian (OVR 76 - 76) as the Italian is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer. Portuguese youngster Diogo Dalot (OVR 72 - 77) produced some eye-catching displays in what was an ordinary season for United. The ageing Ashley Young (OVR 80 - 79) is another player who could be shown the exit as his performances have dipped in the last year, although his ability to play either right or left back could keep him his place with no cover for Luke Shaw.

The departure of Ander Herrera heaps pressure on Andreas Pereira (OVR 78 - 78) and Fred (OVR 82 - 80) to step up if they bring no central midfielder in. Depending on the formation Solskjaer employs, McTominay is likely to partner Matic in defensive midfield allowing Pogba to roam freely further forward. Juan Mata (OVR 83 - 82) is the attacking midfield option available, and the underrated Spaniard could be pivotal should Pogba decide his future lies elsewhere.

The signing of Daniel James (OVR 59 - 74) suggests United intend to use wingers next season, with the Welsh winger, Alexis Sanchez (OVR 87 - 83) and Anthony Martial (OVR 84 - 84) at their disposal. United boast plenty of pace in their squad, meaning they could be devastating on the counterattack on FIFA 20. With no obvious backup in the striker department, will it be time for Rashford or Martial to be deployed centrally?

Man United FIFA 20 predicted lineup

