FIFA 20: Arsenal player ratings predictions - Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, David Luiz, Aubameyang, Tierney & more

Unai Emery took control of The Gunners last summer and filled fans with optimism, though it didn't result in any silverware.

The impact of signings such as Lucas Torreira and Sokratis gave Arsenal a new, fiery, character in a post-Wenger era. Emery’s men were able to withstand 22 games unbeaten to start the year, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a place in the top four.

Arsenal were able to go all the way to the Europa League final ended in defeat to rivals Chelsea. Coupled with Spurs making it all the way to the final of the Champions League, means Arsenal are on the outside looking in when it comes to London bragging rights. The Gunners face an uphill battle to get back into the top four where they have been for the best part of the last decade, and will struggle to bring in top class talent as a result. However new signings could help them and change how they play in FIFA 20.﻿﻿

RealSport looks at how Arsenal could line up and be rated on FIFA 20.

Bernd Leno (OVR 84 – 85)

Age: 26

Country: Germany

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (OVR 71 - 74)

Position: RWB, RB, RM, CM

Age: 21

Country: England

After yet another out of position season Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been one of our favourite players this season, nobody can scrutinise him too much for his defensive efforts as he is not a conventional full back. However, it seems Emery is keen to continue playing the youngster there whilst we await the February return of Hector Bellerin. For now, we believe after all things considered he deserves to improve.

Sokratis (OVR 84 - 84)

Position: CB

Age: 30

Country: Greece

Sokratis had the horrendous job of trying to defend in an Arsenal shirt this season. Unfortunately for him, Arsenal kept an even worse defensive record than last season. We feel he has been at fault in places, however, the passion and desire he has brought to the team is something the Gunners have missed. Many believe he has been the most solid defender at the club this season, and should keep hold of his 84 overall as a result.

David Luiz (OVR 83 - 82)

Position: CB

Age: 32

Country: Brazil

The Gunners did some fantastic business by snapping up the highly decorated centre back for £8 million. With a very shaky defence over the past few years, David Luiz will walk straight into centre back.

Kieran Tierney (OVR 76 - 78)

Position: LB

Age: 22

Country: Scotland

The long-awaited arrival of Tierney from Celtic has excited Arsenal fans as he looks to push into the starting 11 for the Gunners.

He did not start the season but we are sure Emery will give him plenty of opportunity this season to show what he is made of.

Nicolas Pepe (OVR 79 - 84)

Position: RM/LM

Age 25

Country: Ivory Coast

Arsenal's record signing is ready to tear up the Premier League. His arrival has excited Arsenal fans who believed they were heading for yet another bleak season finish but Pepe may be the answer the Gooners need to clinch top four again.

Lucas Torreira (OVR 82 - 83)

Position: CDM, CM

Age: 22

Country: Uruguay

Lucas Torreira has fitted in well to the Arsenal team with a strong defensive effort. His ability to break-up the midfield and cut-out passes has been exactly what Arsenal have been missing since the ‘Invincible era’. We have given him a further boost on top of his FIFA 19 Winter Upgrade as we feel he has been a consistent top performer for the North Londoners and there is potential for him to continue to grow next season... should he not return to Italy.

Granit Xhaka (OVR 81 - 79)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 26

Country: Switzerland

Granit Xhaka had an up and down season with some fantastic highs mixed with some shameful lows. He has bailed Arsenal out with some phenomenal finishes in crucial games, but he has also been at fault with some poor passing, defending and tracking of his opponents. With rumours circulating of an exit from the Emirates, we feel it has been another season where he has not quite justified his price tag of £30 million. As a result, he is set to be another downgrade in the Arsenal starting line-up.

Mesut Ozil (OVR 86 - 84)

Position: CAM, RW

Age: 29

Country: Germany

We consider Mesut Ozil Arsenal’s ‘Talisman’. This season, he has provided glimpses of magic to reflective of his quality, but nowhere near his £350,000 a week wages. He has failed to turn-up in ‘bigger’ games and as a result, only played in 51% of Premier League minutes in the campaign. We believe it will downgrade to at least 84 Ozil for yet another disappointing season compared to the player he once was.

Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 85 - 86)

Position: ST

Age: 27

Country: France

Alexandre Lacazette has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent players this season providing key goals for the club. Initially, Emery didn’t play him and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang together, but once the forwards linked up, the performance levels increased for both players. They have complimented each other so well this season and for that reason, we set Lacazette for an upgrade to 86.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (OVR 88 - 89)

Position: ST, LW

Age: 30

Country: Gabon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first full season in the Premier League has been nothing short of successful despite the club not following suit. Aubameyang, alongside Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, received the Golden Boot for bagging 22 goals last term, backing up his £55 million transfer fee. That return could be enough to bump up his 88 overall to 89.

On the bench

After a season-long loan to Napoli, David Ospina (OVR 78 - 78), is back but is unlikely to have a breakthrough to the starting lineup should he remain the club.

An injury plagued Hector Bellerin (OVR 80 - 80) could not perform for half of the season and a change of overall is out of the question. Sead Kolasinac's (OVR 80 - 80) performances have lacked consistency which has led to him not receiving a change of an overall. Nacho Monreal (OVR 80 - 78), Tierney will take over from Monreal this season but he will definitely be a rotation player for the Gunners this season.﻿

Prior to his injury this season, Rob Holding (OVR 74 - 77) was performing extremely well. Unfortunately, he could not fulfil the potential he had this season but we are sure from the glimpses of quality we got from him, but was enough to gain a boost from a silver to a gold on Ultimate Team. Callum Chambers (OVR 75 - 75) could not prevent the inevitable relegation of Fulham this season and could struggle with game time next season with rumours of new signings.

Mohamed Elneny (OVR 78 - 74) has not justified a place in the first team this season with poor performances every time he steps out to play. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (OVR 84 - 84) had a decent Europa League campaign which papered over the cracks of questionable Premier League performances. Loanee Dani Ceballos (OVR 81 - 82) will make a mark as a Gooner. Emery will probably treat him like other signings by easing him into the starting line-up.

Matteo Guendouzi (OVR 67 - 77) produced some mature and capable performances in all competitions has earned the 19-year-old a regular place in the first team. Joe Willock (OVR 61 - 64) made a few bench appearances, giving him gradual experience to help develop, and more of the same should follow next season.

A loan spell in the Bundesliga for Reiss Nelson (OVR 65 - 73) has caused a stir on both sides of the Channel, with the England U21 international set for his opportunity in the Premier League this coming season.

Arsenal FIFA 20 predicted lineup

