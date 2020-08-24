NHL 21 Pre-Order NOW: Bonus Content, Early Access, Deluxe, Great Eight, Editions, Price, PS4, Xbox One, Packs & more

NHL 21 pre-orders are live!

Here's everything you need to know about the game so far, and its pre-order bonuses.

Latest News - Official Reveal Trailer is here!

The Official Reveal Trailer has finally premiered!

WATCH THE NHL 21 TRAILER BELOW!

NHL 21 pre-orders

We've gotten EA confirmation on an NHL 21 release date of 16 October, and a Standard Edition price point of $59.99.

Here's how you can pre-order all three editions.

NHL 21 Standard Edition pre-order

The Standard Edition is $59.99 / £54.99, and if you pre-order you'll guarantee your copy for 16 October.

HE'S BACK: Ovechkin has secured his second NHL game cover spot this year

This pre-order will come with the following bonuses:

Up to 2 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs (1 per month for 2 months)

1 Unlocked Hockey Bag

Be A Pro XP boost, Specialization Points, and Bonus Trait

NHL 21 Deluxe Edition pre-order

If you're looking for some extra bonuses for HUT and more, this might be your fit.

STEP UP: You can kiss the cup early with the Deluxe Edition

At $79.99 it is more money, but you get a lot of bang for your buck.

For pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition, you get the following bonuses:

3 days of Early Access from 13 October

from Up to 5 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs (1 per month for 5 months)

HUT Synergy Veteran Choice Pack (Choice 1 of 10; +1 OVR per month until August 2021)

HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack (Choice 1 of 6)

2 World of Chel Hockey Bags

Be A Pro XP Boost, Specialization Points, and Bonus Trait

NHL 21 Great Eight Edition pre-order

For players that want to go the extra mile and start with the most early advantage for modes like HUT, the Great Eight Edition is the fit for you.

ELITE: The Great Eight Edition honors hockey legends and offers the most early benefits in NHL 21

Pre-ordering the Great Eight Edition comes with the highest price tag at $99.99.

But for this money, you'll pick up some extra content.

3 days of Early Access from 13 October

from Up to 10 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs (2 per month for 5 months)

1 HUT Synergy Veteran Choice Pack (Choice 1 of 10; +1 OVR per month until August 2021)

HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack (Choice 1 of 6)

5 World of Chel Hockey Bags

Be a Pro XP Boost, Specialization Points, and Bonus Trait

