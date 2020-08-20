NHL 21 Trailer: Official Reveal, Gameplay, First Look, Cover Stars & more

EA have revealed our first look at this year’s NHL game is coming soon, and we’re expecting an awesome trailer.

We haven’t gotten as much about NHL 21 as other major upcoming sports titles this year, but EA is about to change that.

Here’s everything you need to know about NHL 21 trailers and when they will arrive.

NHL 21 Official Reveal Trailer

The NHL 21 Official Reveal Trailer premiere date has been revealed on the EA NHL Youtube channel, where you can watch the trailer live when it’s released.

This comes after the EA NHL Twitter account posted that we’d soon be getting our first look at the game.

COMING SOON: The Official Reveal Trailer will be our first look at NHL 21

It will premiere live at 11 am EST on 24 August, so don’t miss out!

Gameplay Trailer

Because NHL 21 is a bit behind the release schedule of the other major sports titles with gameplay footage already out.

GRAPHICS: NHL 21 should be a step up from the graphics in NHL 20, and we expect some solid new gameplay features as well

This means we’ll probably have to wait a bit for the NHL 21 gameplay trailer.

Since the Official Reveal Trailer will premiere 24 August, and the game’s release date will be some time in October, we’d expect the Gameplay Trailer to come sometime around 14 September.

Cover Stars

With the premiere of the Official Reveal Trailer we expect to finally learn who will be the main NHL 21 cover stars.

Because the NHL games have regional cover stars, this may vary depending on where you are.

So far we still only have a vague release date for NHL 21 of sometime in October. We can only hope this will change with the Official Reveal Trailer.

STILL TO COME: EA have given us a release date window, but the Official Reveal Trailer should give us a solid NHL 21 release date

This news came in the Development Update that was our first insight into NHL 21.