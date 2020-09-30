BREAKING* NHL 21: Fastest skaters revealed! Release date, pre-order & more

Want to fly around the ice in EA’s next hockey game? These are the players you need!

Speed kills in sport, and the NHL is no different.

The fastest players in NHL 21 have been revealed by EA. Are there any surprises?

Fastest skaters in NHL 21

There’s no surprise that Connor McDavid is atop the list of fastest skaters in the new game.

FLASH: McDavid has been a cover star for the NHL series

His electric speed is nothing new, and he could be at the top of this list for a long, long time!

Let’s take a look at the top 10:

Connor McDavid – 97

Matt Duchene – 94

Taylor Hall – 94

Nathan MacKinnon – 94

Mathew Barzal – 93

Johnny Gaudreau – 93

Dylan Larkin – 93

Cale Makar – 93

Quinn Hughes – 93

Jack Hughes – 93

EA’s new hockey game has a release date of 16 October.

You can get early access with the Deluxe or Great Eight editions of the game, and of course there will be an EA Play trial too.

What about next-gen?

NHL 21 lands just a month before the next-gen consoles do.

So should you wait for the Xbox Series X or PS5 before buying NHL 21?

Well, no. EA has said that this year’s game has been designed with the current-gen consoles in mind, and that while it will benefit from next-gen load times there aren’t any special features or upgrades that will come with the new consoles.

