NBA Live 21 EA Play: Will we get an announcement at EA Play Live 2020? Release date, trailer, gameplay & more

Fans are waiting to hear about EA’s return to the basketball court. Will EA Play see its announcement?

EA Play is not going ahead as normal in 2020, instead the gaming giant is taking its expo online

Scheduled for 11 June, the digital event should bring us all the usual EA news and reveals that we are used to. One thing gamers are hoping to see is a first look at NBA Live 21.

Will we see NBA Live 21 at EA Play?

EA Play usually takes place around E3 in the summer and is EA’s chance to show off their upcoming titles for gamers around the world.

COMING BACK: EA suggested NBA Live will be back when they called off the game last year

Last year we saw the likes of Apex Legends, The Sims 4, and Battlefield alongside the numerous EA Sports games, but what will they show this year?

We are all expecting EA to announce NBA Live 21 at some point.

After cancelling their release last year with a statement saying “We have our sights set on creating something fresh for the next generation of players and platforms”

Is NBA Live 21 definitely coming?

All signs would seem to suggest it is. A recent EA financial report quoted a “yet unannounced EA Sports title”, which is surely NBA Live 21.

LOOKING GOOD: We want to see the NBA wars return this year

If EA really want to make a splash then keeping the title closely guarded throughout May and giving it a fanfare announcement during EA Play with a release date, trailer, and maybe even next-gen exclusivity as their previous statement suggested.

How to watch EA Play

EA Play will start at 4pm PT on Thursday 11 June.

You can watch on EA.com and almost certainly on their official social media channels too.

