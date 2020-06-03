FIFA 21 EA Play: Gameplay, Ultimate Team, Potential Delays, Career Mode, Trailer, Cover Stars, Next Gen & more

Check out all the details on EA’s biggest live event of the year in one place here.

EA Play is currently slated for 11 June, which means significant looks into the many big EA games with expected release dates this year.

FIFA 21 is certainly at the top of that list, especially with last year’s featuring the Volta!

With the EA Play event is going digital this year due to coronavirus quarantine, you can follow along through the EA Play website and their social channels.

But while we’re all excited to see what’s next for FIFA, we should be aware of potential delays to EA Play.

What is EA Play?

EA Play is a chance for you to see all your favourite games in one place, and a chance for EA to show their latest releases!

Last year we saw the likes of Apex Legends, The Sims 4 and Battlefield alongside the numerous EA Sports games, but what will they show this year?

INSIDE SCOOP! What new games will be unveiled at EA Play 2020?

With Coronavirus still playing havoc with the sporting calendar, EA has moved the event solely online.

EA Play 2020 will be streamed through EA’s channels and online and expect to see plenty of social media content during the event too!

Potential delays

EA Play is going to be massively important in a time where nearly every other major gaming industry event has been cancelled due to coronavirus. But despite this, it could potentially be delayed due to the current climate.

While it’s a shame that this event worked around coronavirus quarantine only to face an entirely new kind of potential delay, it’s important fans keep this in mind and don’t get their hopes up too high for FIFA news just yet given current events.

What games are on show?

Showcasing brand new games is one of the biggest draws for EA Play and this year is no different.

EA will release sports games Madden 21 and NHL 21 as well as the highly anticipated FIFA 21, so expect them to be on show!

IT’s IN THE GAME! Madden NFL 21 is just one of the sports games likely to be on show at the event.

A new Battlefield epic is in its early stages but could make an appearance this year alongside a “smaller, more unusual” Star Wars game.

Lastly, a brand-new sports game could be unveiled. EA announced it was adding a new sports title to its roster and it could be revealed next month.

What could we see from FIFA 21?

Last year’s event saw the unveiling of the new Volta game mode, could we see an all-new mode this year?

BRAND NEW! Volta was shown off for the first time last year, could we see another brand new feature?

This is unlikely, however more likely is the trailer which could give away a few clues as to what EA has altered in the game.

The trailer could also drop a hint as to who the next cover star could be!

The 2019 event also covered the new ‘football intelligence’ system that affected on the ball, off the ball and the ball itself (ball physics system).

Effectively, FIFA’s lead gameplay producer explained the changes had been made to the gameplay and what FIFA fans should expect from it.

Another area in which fans will want to see some change is the penalty kicks.

SHOULD SCORE FROM THERE! Penalties have been a source of frustration this year, will they be altered on FIFA 21?

The new set-piece systems were on show last year and have received mixed reviews ever since, so expect some sort of update on these next month.

