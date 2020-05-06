The Sims 5: EA Play to reveal new details on the upcoming game?
EA will be hosting a virtual game expo in June, but will they reveal new features for the new life-sim?
The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the cancellations of many events around the world.
One such event is the popular gaming expo, E3 – thankfully EA will be creating a virtual gaming expo, called EA Play, to display their upcoming games.
But what does this mean for The Sims 5?
NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
EA Play Confirmed
EA Play will be streamed on Thursday, 11 June 2020 at 7pm ET / 12am BST.
ThiIt is likely that the event will stream on both the ea.com/eaplay site and EA’s social channels.
The press release from EA read:
EA Play Live 2020 is about connecting players around the world and bringing them closer to the game franchises they love.
READ MORE: The Sims 5 will have online multiplayer!
During this year’s digital event, we’ll showcase our games through a live broadcast, community content, and more.
Which games will feature?
The virtual event will likely focus on the big EA releases arriving in 2020.
READ MORE: The Sims 4 – ALL cheat codes
Think FIFA 21, Madden 21, NBA Live 21 and more.
What about The Sims 5?
With The Sims 5 pegged for a 2021 release the game may or may not feature.
However, with the game supposedly arriving early next year, we expect there could get a glimpse of the new life-sim game.
The Sims 5 at EA Play
There’s a ton of aspects that EA Play could focus on with The Sims 5.
We know that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, and with much more customisation options than ever before.
In addition, EA has confirmed that The Sims 5 will include online multiplayer – a feature that fans have been calling out for!