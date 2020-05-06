[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
The Sims 5: EA Play to reveal new details on the upcoming game?

EA will be hosting a virtual game expo in June, but will they reveal new features for the new life-sim?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos May 6, 2020
The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the cancellations of many events around the world.

One such event is the popular gaming expo, E3 – thankfully EA will be creating a virtual gaming expo, called EA Play, to display their upcoming games.

But what does this mean for The Sims 5?

EA Play Confirmed

EA Play will be streamed on Thursday, 11 June 2020 at 7pm ET / 12am BST.

ThiIt is likely that the event will stream on both the ea.com/eaplay site and EA’s social channels.

VIRTUAL EVENT: EA Play will stream on 11 June

The press release from EA read:

EA Play Live 2020 is about connecting players around the world and bringing them closer to the game franchises they love.

During this year’s digital event, we’ll showcase our games through a live broadcast, community content, and more.

Which games will feature?

The virtual event will likely focus on the big EA releases arriving in 2020.

Think FIFA 21, Madden 21, NBA Live 21 and more.

What about The Sims 5?

With The Sims 5 pegged for a 2021 release the game may or may not feature.

IN THE PIPELINE: The Sims 5 is expected to release in early 2021

However, with the game supposedly arriving early next year, we expect there could get a glimpse of the new life-sim game.

The Sims 5 at EA Play

There’s a ton of aspects that EA Play could focus on with The Sims 5.

We know that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, and with much more customisation options than ever before.

In addition, EA has confirmed that The Sims 5 will include online multiplayer – a feature that fans have been calling out for!

