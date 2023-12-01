The NBA 2K24 fans have a chance to claim new free rewards through NBA ID - the fan platform. By using the NBA ID, you can access exclusive content relating to your favourite basketball players and teams, as well as some in-game benefits that you can claim in NBA 2K24.

Every month, the NBA and 2K Games work together to add new NBA 2K24 content, providing fresh gaming experiences in MyTEAM and MyCAREER modes. Through Season Passes and Live Events, NBA 2K24 players can win a plethora of additional rewards.

This guide provides all the necessary information about NBA ID, including how to get it and the available rewards in NBA 2K24.

How to get NBA ID & all rewards in NBA 2K24

With NBA ID, you now have a new opportunity to receive more NBA 2K24 rewards as a membership for the most loyal basketball fans. The exclusive information about your favourite NBA teams and players is just a bonus.

In order to get new rewards in NBA 2K24, you have to create an NBA ID account. This will allow you to claim the reward code in the Benefits tab.

In case you don’t have an NBA ID account, here is how to create it:

Go to the NBA ID hub and click on the “Sing In or Join” button. Choose the option “Don’t have an account?” Fill out the form with your information, and you’re all set.

After you create the NBA ID account, go to the Benefits tab and search for the “Free NBA 2K24 rewards” option.

NBA ID: All NBA 2K24 rewards

Now, when you have an NBA ID account, you can claim the following rewards.

2-Level skips (New NBA ID exclusive offer)

1-Hour MyTEAM Double XP & Coin boost

1- Hour MyCAREER Double XP & Coin boost

Note that these rewards will be available for a limited time, so make sure to get them before they expire.

Check out our NBA 2K24 review, while for more 2K24 news and guides, visit RealSport101.