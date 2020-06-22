NBA 2K21 Price: Editions, release date, next gen & more

2K is heading to next gen! Here’s how much it will cost and where you can buy it.

NBA 2K21 has finally been announced, which means we’ve got some of the biggest details.

Let’s go over some of the highlights, and how much NBA 2K21 will cost for each platform and different Edition.

Editions

HYPE- Zion Williamson seems to have earned a spot on the Standard Edition cover of NBA 2K21 in his rookie season, creating a huge buzz so far.

We expect NBA 2K21 will have three editions on release, the Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Legends Edition.

Based on the NBA 2K21 reveal trailer, we expect Zion Williamson will front the Standard Edition, and we can’t imagine anyone but Kobe Bryant on the cover of the Legends Edition.

That leaves the Digital Deluxe version without much word on a cover star, but the player who has earned it the most this season is probably Giannis Antetokounmpo, who may win back-to-back NBA MVP awards.

Each Edition will come with different levels of in-game perks, most often bonuses for your MyPLAYER, and currencies for use in all online game modes.

Price

GET YOUR WALLETS READY- Curry looks ahead to NBA 2K21

While we don’t have an official confirmation just yet on NBA 2K21’s price, we can make some educated guesses thanks to previous games.

With that said, we expect the Standard Edition to cost around £55 (or $60), the Digital Deluxe Edition to cost around £65 (or $75), and the Legends Edition to cost around £90 ($100).

You’ll be able to purchase the game on the Playstation marketplace, Xbox marketplace, and on Steam.

NOT TOO FAR- NBA 2K21 may not have a concrete release date, but we now know the game will come Fall 2020.

NBA 2K21 doesn’t have an exact release date just yet, but thanks to the official reveal trailer, we know it will be coming in Fall 2020.

This means NBA 2K21 will likely release before next gen consoles which are expected “holiday 2020”. But the Fall release date follows the pattern of NBA 2K games so far, even despite issues like coronavirus and developing for an entirely new generation of consoles, things that could’ve been roadblocks.

