NBA 2K21 Ratings Predictions: Los Angeles Clippers – Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Montrezl Harrell & more

The Clippers are looking for their first NBA Championship in org history. How will the lineup land in NBA 2K21?

NBA 2K21 ratings have yet to be released, but just a few days out from launch, here are our predictions for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers have generated quite a controversial buzz in the 2019-20 NBA season, and are only two Playoffs series away from becoming NBA champions for the first time in org history.

In NBA 2K21, they’ll have plenty of weapons at their disposal.

Kawhi Leonard – 96 OVR

Kawhi Leonard is a dark horse superstar in the NBA that has risen to fame in recent years while improving dramatically.

STAR OF THE SHOW: Kawhi Leonard is the superstar leading the LA Clippers to success, but he has a strong supporting cast

Leonard offers exceptional defense, scoring, and basketball IQ to any lineup he joins, and is coming off an NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors.

Leonard is 8th in the league in points this season on a career-high year, and also is having a massive career-high year on assists. Add this to his valuable presence on defense and there’s no question why he’s a perennial all-star.

In NBA 2K21, we expect Kawhi Leonard to maintain his 96 OVR rating after two stellar years in a row, falling just short of a bump in OVR that he could get if he steps up his performances late in the Playoffs.

Paul George – 90 OVR

Paul George is a controversial player in the NBA, and it fits the Clippers roster with several polarizing figures.

PLAYOFF PG: Paul George always has the potential to heat up and take over a game

George offers an important scoring presence for the team, but he’s certainly on a down year overall missing some time with injuries.

This downtrend is a disappointment for fans after George’s huge year in OKC, but he is the kind of player that can heat up at any moment, so he could be a huge factor in the NBA Playoffs.

Because of Paul George’s lacking numbers this season, he’s due for a bit of a drop. We think he’ll land as a 90 OVR in the NBA 2K21 ratings.

Montrezl Harrell – 85 OVR

Montrezl Harrell adds a lot of the Los Angeles Clippers’ physicality as a strong paint presence. Harrell can play the 4 or 5-spot with ease, and brings some scoring to the team as well.

CAN’T DO IT ALL: Harrell adds some much needed physicality to take pressure off of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Harrell is coming off of a career-year in scoring and rebounding while playing more minutes than ever before. The 26-year old has stepped up in his role and forms somewhat of a big 3 with the other top Clippers stars.

In NBA 2K21, we expect Harrell will just barely miss out on a ratings bump, holding onto his 85 OVR. But with a strong closeout to the 2019-20 Playoffs, we could see this change.

Lou Williams – 82 OVR

Lou Williams is an enigmatic player that is like no other. He’s a clutch presence with leadership qualities and is well loved by fans and teammates alike.

Williams is also one of the top talents for a very strong Clippers lineup, but like all of his other successful seasons, Williams hardly ever features in the starting lineup. Instead, Williams is a one-of-a-kind massively talented bench player who prefers to come off the bench and torch teams later in the game.

Another unique role Williams holds as a clutch shooter is the one most often taking game-deciding shots. It’s not often you see a bench player be a go-to in the clutch situations, but Williams has filled this role his entire career.

In NBA 2K21 we expect Williams will retain his current 82 OVR despite a small increase with career-high numbers in rebounds and assists.

Marcus Morris Sr. – 80 OVR

Marcus Morris Sr. is a new pickup for the Los Angeles Clippers this season, and is heavily responsible for the team’s controversial image in the NBA Playoffs.

Morris has been involved in a massive amount of conflicts and fights in the NBA along with twin brother Markief Morris (currently an LA Laker), which adds another physical presence to the Clippers.

But while many love to hate Morris, his skills can’t be discounted. Morris is a good shooter with the ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball. While his numbers with the New York Knicks earlier in the year were much stronger, he’s no slouch in the Playoffs.

Morris’ up and down season makes him a hard player to evaluate. But in the end, matching his year’s numbers together ends up with a big bump in points, which means he will likely jump up to 80 OVR in NBA 2K21.

Patrick Beverley – 78 OVR

Patrick Beverley is a tenacious defender with a reputation for irritating and getting under the skin of the NBA’s top superstars.

While Beverley starts nearly every game he plays with the Los Angeles Clippers, his numbers this year weren’t his best.

Still, Beverley provides a ton for his team off of the score sheet, and it’s the kind of thing that keeps him in the minds of all opposing teams.

In NBA 2K21, we expect Beverley to take a slight dip down to 78 OVR, but will remain a dangerous perimeter defender.

