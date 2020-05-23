NBA 2K21: MyLEAGUE Wishlist – What the mode needs before next gen

NBA 2K21 will have a lot of attention heading into next gen release on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

NBA 2K21 will be the series leap to next gen, and that means more attention than ever.

All the pressure is on 2K Games to succeed by correcting issues and continuing to innovate.

One mode with plenty of room to do so is MyLEAGUE.

NBA 2K20 MyLEAGUE

MyLEAGUE is one of the best things 2K Games has put together in the 2K series.

With an interesting and dynamic Trade Finder system, unique player development, coach synergies and more; it’s mostly a home run.

But there’s plenty of room to grow MyLEAGUE, and some glaring issues that need addressed.

Draft class issues (duplicates glitch)

Despite NBA 2K20 having more attention than it has since release with coronavirus quarantine and a tournament with NBA stars airing on ESPN, the game has maintained a glitch in the MyLEAGUE mode for months with no end in sight. This is what many refer to as the duplicates glitch.

BEWARE- Only one of these starts experiences the duplicates glitch

At the beginning of MyLEAGUE you can choose to start in the 2019-2020 regular season, or the offseason before it. Players looking to sculpt their franchise early will go with the offseason more often than not.

PREMADE- Surely the first will be the safest option, right?

When you are prompted to choose your draft class for the upcoming draft, your first option is to use NBA 2K20’s build of the 2019 draft class. The only problem is that for many players, this class has duplicates of every major (and non-major) prospect. The duplicates have new names, but nothing is new about them at all.

TOUGH CHOICE- If we miss on Ja Morant at least we have Matt Barry Carroll

This means right off the bat, your MyLEAGUE will have two Ja Morants, two Zion Williamsons, and more. You can see how this can quickly become a problem.

For months players have had to download player-made draft classes to circumvent this, and it’s somehow still not fixed. That can’t be the case for the premier basketball game franchise.

More intelligent AI

While the 2K series has created some pretty smart AI GM’s to deal with in MyLEAGUE, sometimes they fall flat and change the mode as a result.

There are times when you can find trades that simply can’t be explained and pickup value or dump bad contracts with ease.

Now we know this is possible in real life too, trades like the New York Knicks dealing Kristaps Porzingis for Dennis Smith Jr., Deandre Jordan, and a couple first round picks immediately come to mind, but there’s room to improve how AI GM’s build teams and trade.

For starters, the AI needs to be more wary about bad contracts.

SALARY DUMP- AI love to pick up bad contracts for important draft picks

There are some truly horrendous contracts to deal with for some teams at the start of MyLEAGUE. This includes Tyler Johnson for $19.25M, Evan Turner for $18.61M and more. But you won’t have to worry about them because AI can’t get enough of them.

When it’s easy to dump these bad contracts to AI (and often picking up good draft picks in the process) rebuilding a franchise can be done before the first game of the season.

Better draft class builds

The 2K series has introduced hundreds of different player builds to personalize each player. But when letting the game build draft classes for NBA 2K20, there were some pretty disappointing results.

This includes many low-potential talents that can’t shape the league like rookies can today with names like Trae Young, Luka Doncic and more stepping right into the franchise player role.

We don’t get the interesting and unique prospects we’ve seen year after year, instead ending up with cookie cutter boring characters that don’t have the same impact.