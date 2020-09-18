NBA 2K21 Xbox Series S: Pre-order date announced, Price confirmed, release date, specs, news, gameplay & more

Microsoft’s announcement promises next-gen capability in a small package. What does it mean for 2K?

Microsoft has finally confirmed the Xbox Series S!

NBA 2K21 may have just arrived on current-gen, but with extra features promised on the new hardware, what impact will the Series S have on the basketball game?

Let’s take a look!

Latest news – Xbox Series S pre-order time revealed

Want to get your hands on an Xbox Series S? Then get ready for pre-order day!

SET YOUR ALARM: And beat the queues for Microsoft’s new console

Given the expected demand you should get your pre-order in nice and early!

Xbox Series S price

The new digital-only Xbox will come in at just $299. A far lower price point than many predicted.

HELLO THERE: It looks more like an Xbox than the massive Series X!

In the UK it will be just £249. This puts it right into Nintendo Switch range rather than a traditional console price.

The Series S has a release date of 10 November, the same date as its big brother the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series S specs

So what’s the difference inside the Xbox Series S compared to its bigger broth? Here are the confirmed specs:

CPU: Eight-core 3.8ghz custom Zen 2

GPU: Four teraflops 1.55 GHz

RAM: 10GB GDDR6

Frame rate: Up to 120 fps

Resolution: Up to 4K

Storage: 512GB custom NVME SSD

There’s a few notable things here. One is that it is considerably less powerful than the Xbox Series X. That was to be expected given the lower price, though the gap is somewhat staggering.

SLIM FIT: The Series S won’t take up nearly as much space as the Series X

The Series S has four teraflops compared to the Series X’s 12. It has 10 GB RAM as opposed to the Series X’s 16, and just half the internal storage.

What these lower specs does is put the Series S right in the range of the Xbox One X.

However, as our friends at Stealth Optional put it, while the One X has better numbers the Series S will run faster and has better quality RAM.

If you’re in need of a new Xbox but not too bothered about the ultra-power of the Series X then the Series S is a terrific option for you.

NBA 2K21 on Xbox Series S

This is where things get a bit tricky.

2K has stated previously that NBA 2K21 on next-gen will be a whole other experience, with added features that make it a new experience.

A new Neighborhood, gameplay overhauls, and features are all coming on next-gen, along with upgraded graphics.

RED HOT: The graphics for NBA 2K21 already stand out on current-gen

Will the Series S’ lower specs still be able to deliver on these features, for which 2K are charging $10/£10 more?

We hope so. Microsoft are advertising the Series S as “next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever”, so if it really is next-gen then it should be able to handle all the next-gen features in NBA 2K21.

